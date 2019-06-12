ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Russia wants nearly three quarters of a million euros to free Estonian ship ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
The Roxen.
The Roxen. Source: Morobell OÜ
News

Russian authorities are demanding bail of €720,000 for the release of the Roxen, an Estonian fishing trawler impounded in the Russian Federation exclave of Kaliningrad since mid-May, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

"They want €720,000 and for seven and half tonnes of fish," said Raivo Baum, board member of Morobell, the Haapsalu-based company which owns the Roxen.

The vessel, sailing under the Finnish flag due to EU fishing quota requirements, accidentally strayed into Russian waters in May, where it caught the 7.5 tonnes of fish Baum referred to.

Faulty navigational equipment was blamed at the time; the boat already had 340 tonnes' legally-caught fish to its complement and was due to head to Denmark for unloading when it was intercepted by Russian authorities.

The crew of four, all Estonian citizens, have also been held, with the captain being charged of a criminal act two weeks after the seizure. An Estonian consul was reportedly sent to Kaliningrad soon after the incident, in an attempt to find a solution.

Baum noted that the bail, although unreasonable, would likely be paid.

"Although the fisheries agreement between the EU and Russia states that in such cases, a reasonable amount of bail should be assigned, we do not believe that this is a reasonable amount," he said.

Moreover, Baum said that even if or when the sum is paid by Morobell, the company cannot be sure that the boat will be released, since it could be regarded by Russia as an accessory in a crime, after the Roxen's captain was charged.

"They [the Russian authorities] are saying that the trawler has damaged Russian fish stocks, although fish stocks are widepsread across the Baltic," said Baum, who noted he hoped a solution to paying the bail could be found.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian-russian relationsroxenroxen fishing vessel case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
09:19

Viktor Vassiljev politician with highest income in 2018

11.06

Gallery: Christopher Nolan, John David Washington arrive in Tallinn

11.06

Estonia joins declaration supporting Western Balkan European integration

11.06

Justice minister wants to lift outdoor ad, Election Day campaign bans

11.06

Martin Helme: Wind energy not Estonia's long-term plan for energy policy

11.06

Riigikogu committee: Estonia's practical work on UN council just beginning

11.06

Court orders Apotheka to vacate premises at PERH, pay damages

11.06

EKRE ex-minister Marti Kuusik charged with physical abuse

Opinion
16:46

Russia wants nearly three quarters of a million euros to free Estonian ship

16:07

Ratas: Kuusik has no right to compensation

15:45

€66 million still to be found for Tallinn-Tartu highway widening

14:46

Bank of Estonia sets 2019 economic growth forecast at 3.3 percent

14:28

Opinion: Kremlin friends an isolated group at European Parliament

Business
10.06

Baltic ministry officials discuss anti-money laundering efforts

10.06

May registered unemployment steady on year at 4.6 percent

10.06

Coop Pank announces plan to list shares on Tallinn Stock Exchange

10.06

April trade growth up 4 percent on year

07.06

Kuressaare flight carrier unclear as procurement process declared invalid

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:44

Riigikogu opts to keep EU flag out of Toompea White Hall by one vote

17:13

Tax Board: Estonia suffered €86 million loss in 2018 due to cash wages

16:46

Russia wants nearly three quarters of a million euros to free Estonian ship

16:07

Ratas: Kuusik has no right to compensation

15:45

€66 million still to be found for Tallinn-Tartu highway widening

14:46

Bank of Estonia sets 2019 economic growth forecast at 3.3 percent

14:28

Opinion: Kremlin friends an isolated group at European Parliament

13:15

Daily: Helme against Perling reappointment as prosecutor general

13:13

Euro qualifiers: Estonia 8-0 loss to Germany could have been worse Updated

12:53

Minister proposes land sales tax credits to stave off foreign buyers

12:21

Tallink opens Muuga-Vuosaaari route to regular passengers

11:49

Martin Helme suggests considering building nuclear power plant

10:10

Luik: Military exercises on Baltic Sea demonstrate allied commitment

09:19

Viktor Vassiljev politician with highest income in 2018

11.06

Train operator Elron reports record passenger numbers for May

11.06

Estonia issues €200 million in treasury bills

11.06

Gallery: Christopher Nolan, John David Washington arrive in Tallinn

11.06

Estonia joins declaration supporting Western Balkan European integration

11.06

Justice minister wants to lift outdoor ad, Election Day campaign bans

11.06

Martin Helme: Wind energy not Estonia's long-term plan for energy policy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: