Russia files €700,000 civil action against Estonian fishing boat captain

The prosecutor's office of Russia's Kaliningrad oblast has filed a 50-million-ruble civil action against the Estonian captain of the Roxen, a fishing vessel sailing under the Finnish flag owned by Estonian company Morobell, spokespeople for the authority said on Friday.

According to the prosecutor, the captain of the Roxen is held liable for the catching of more than 7.5 tons of sprat, herring, and cod inside the Russian economic zone.

Due to a equipment malfunction, the boat ended up in the Russian zone for several hours, and fished there without a Russian permit, the accusations state.

The consequence of the incident, according to Russian authorities, is an economic damage done to Russia's marine biological resources in the amount of 50 million rubles, or around €700,000.

Morobell already paid for the release of the boat, bail for which was set at €720,000.

Russian authorities detained the boat and its crew on May 10 this year. The Roxen belongs to Morobell, the shipper is based in Haapsalu. The Roxen's captain, an Estonian national, remains in Russian custody.

