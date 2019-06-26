ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Russian authorities release Estonian vessel, captain still detained ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Roxen.
The Roxen. Source: FSB foto
News

Russian authorities released the Roxen, a fishing boat sailing under the Finnish flag that belongs to Estonian company Morobell. The boat was detained near the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The captain of the vessel, an Estonian national, remained under house arrest.

"The Roxen was released [Tuesday] evening, but the captain remains under criminal investigation, for the time of which he has to stay at a hotel for a month, and touch base with authorities twice a day," Raivo Baum, member of the management board of Morobell, told ERR.

Baum added that Russian authorities have removed the vessel's navigation equipment as part of the ongoing investigation. While the captain remains in Russian custody, the boat has been released and will be directed to a dock in Denmark next.

Russian authorities have apparently initiated a criminal investigation, based on the suspicion that the Roxen's captain captain abused his position to knowingly enter the Russian economic zone. The case was previously investigated on an administrative basis.

Baum criticized the conduct of Russian authorities in the matter. In his opinion, the Russians are not adhering to their fisheries agreement with the European Union.

"It says in the agreement, signed by the European Union and the Russian Federation, that in case of violations such as this, the bail has to be reasonable and the vessel along with its crew must immediately be released. By now we've been docked here for nearly two months, the size of the bail is not reasonable, and the captain has not been released either," Baum said. He added that the Roxen's crew were offered better treatment in exchange for making false statements.

Morobell already paid for the release of the boat after bail was set at €720,000.

Russian authorities detained the boat and its crew on May 10 this year. The Roxen belongs to Morobell, the shipper is based in Haapsalu. The ship's crew is accused of having illegally fished in the Russian economic zone. According to Baum, the boat got off course due to an equipment failure, and his people fished on Russian territory for some two hours.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

russiakaliningradroxen fishing vessel case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
08:21

Police: Telliskivi shooter did not know victims

25.06

CityBee to launch electric scooter rental in Tallinn on Friday

25.06

Estonia to take part in European Space Agency mission for first time

25.06

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

25.06

Foreign minister condemns return of Russia to PACE

25.06

Estonian PACE representatives vote against restoring Russia voting rights Updated

25.06

Gallery: Thousands gather for Tartu Song Festival

25.06

Jewish graves vandalized in Tallinn

Opinion
15:02

NATO jets scrambled twice last week over Russian aircraft

14:35

Former finance minister: Find partner for Nordica, or sell state stake

12:10

Record number of people visit Saaremaa, Hiiumaa over Midsummer weekend

11:05

NATO air policing exercises begin in Baltic airspace

10:27

Former Chancellor of Justice Eerik-Juhan Truuväli dies at 81

Business
21.06

Nordica closing further routes, leaving commercial risk to LOT

21.06

Statistics: Q1 2019 sees property price rises across Estonia

21.06

European roadmap further decouples Estonia electricity grid from Russia

20.06

Economic Affairs Ministry orders procurement of new trains

20.06

Interior minister: No excise duty agreements with Latvia exist

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:10

Apple Pay now available in Estonia

16:16

Russian authorities release Estonian vessel, captain still detained

15:02

NATO jets scrambled twice last week over Russian aircraft

14:35

Former finance minister: Find partner for Nordica, or sell state stake

12:10

Record number of people visit Saaremaa, Hiiumaa over Midsummer weekend

11:05

NATO air policing exercises begin in Baltic airspace

10:27

Former Chancellor of Justice Eerik-Juhan Truuväli dies at 81

10:01

Levikom announces bond emission, plan to go public within five years

09:10

Russia playing Council of Europe against EU, says political scientist

08:21

Police: Telliskivi shooter did not know victims

25.06

Lux Express announces domestic, international expansion

25.06

CityBee to launch electric scooter rental in Tallinn on Friday

25.06

Nordica: Return to Tallinn remains available option

25.06

Estonia to take part in European Space Agency mission for first time

25.06

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

25.06

Foreign minister condemns return of Russia to PACE

25.06

Beyond Omniva, no company interested in universal postal services tender

25.06

Venezuelan oil sanctions could harm Estonian road construction

25.06

Estonian PACE representatives vote against restoring Russia voting rights Updated

25.06

Gallery: Thousands gather for Tartu Song Festival

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: