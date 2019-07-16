ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Russian citizen fishing without Narva Reservoir permit detained by PPA

BNS, ERR News
Narva Reservoir (Veehoidla) shoreline. The reservoir marks part of the Estonian-Russian border.
Narva Reservoir (Veehoidla) shoreline. The reservoir marks part of the Estonian-Russian border. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officials detained a citizen of the Russian Federation on Saturday. The man had been fishing on the Narva Reservoir, which straddles the border between Estonia and Russia, without a permit.

The 47-year-old man's fishing equipment were removed from the site and fish he had caught were released back into the reservoir. He was then taken to the Narva PPA station for procedural processes, according to the PPA's Eastern Prefecture, BNS reports.

Much of the Narva Reservoir is in Russian territory, but its western shore is Estonian territory, which extends about a kilometer from the shoreline. Russian citizens need a special permit to fish on the Estonian side of the reservoir.

An Estonian fishing trawler which stayed into Russian maritime waters in mid-May was seized, together with its crew, and impounded, with crew and boat not released until late June. Faulty navigational aids were blamed by the vessel's owners. The boat, the Roxen, had a full complement of over 300 tons of fish in its hold, about 7.5 tons of which had been inadvertently caught in Russian waters. The Roxen's captain is still being detained in Kaliningrad, despite the posting of a €700,000 bail demanded by Russia, and may face lengthy prison time and fines.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

