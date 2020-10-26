news

NATO aircraft to practice night flying this week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Eurofighter Typhoon in German Air Force service.
Eurofighter Typhoon in German Air Force service. Source: Kaitseväe peastaap
News

German fighter jets stationed at the Ämari airbase in northwestern Estonia are to rehearse night flying activities this week, as part of NATO's Baltic air policing duties.

The flight activity in Estonian airspace will last from Monday to Friday until 9 p.m., spokespersons for the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) headquarters said.

Following a North Atlantic Council decision, NATO member states who have combat air forces have been taking turns to perform the air policing mission in the air spaces of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania since March 2004, when the three countries joined NATO.

The Baltic air policing mission is part of the NATO Smart Defense concept, whose aim is to conserve and pool the resources of member states by contributing together to different capabilities.

In addition to the Eurofighter Typhoon jets of the German Air Force (Luftwaffe) contingent currently stationed at Ämari on two, back-to-back rotations, a second air detachment of the NATO Baltic air policing mission is based at the Šiauliai airbase in Lithuania, where the Italian Air Force (Aeronautica Militare) is currently carrying out its rotation, also using Typhoons.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:59

Authorities double down on COVID-19 symptoms stay-at-home requirement

19:13

Narva presents €400 million worth of development plans to finance ministry

18:35

Car sharing app Citybee boosting fleet

18:01

Authority: One fifth of businesses have serious tax deficiencies

17:25

NATO aircraft to practice night flying this week

17:08

Linguists want to keep separate mother tongue question in population census

16:32

University of Tartu offering face-mask effectiveness testing

16:16

Marriage referendum mass mailing campaigns may cost over €8,000 a throw

16:03

Navy launches conscripts eight-week port security training course

15:29

Riigikogu speaker talks bilateral relations, EU with Hungarian counterpart

15:02

Toomas Sildam: Common ground hard to find regarding marriage referendum

14:31

Rait Maruste: EKRE's struggle for a communist-orthodox Eastern Europe

14:27

Reform leader: Greens' petition is playing EKRE's game

13:59

Latvian President: Don't listen to populists on coronavirus

13:33

Klavan and Cagliari grab second consecutive victory, defeat Crotone

13:06

Coronavirus round-up: October 19-25

12:38

Estonia has Europe's lowest 14-day coronavirus rate

12:12

Tanel Kangert comes in 32nd at Giro d'Italia

11:44

Lithuania to get new conservative-liberal coalition prime minister

11:42

Health Board: 17 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: