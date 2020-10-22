NATO top brass pays visit to EDF personnel involved in Latvia exercise

A senior member of the NATO leadership paid a visit to Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) personnel taking part in a major exercise in Latvia Thursday.

NATO Headquarters Multinational Division North commander Maj. Gen. Flemming Mathiasen inspected the EDF's 1st Infantry Brigade, taking part in Exercise Furious Axe, at Adazi, near Riga, saying that: "I am very satisfied and proud of what I saw today at the Adazi training grounds and of the activities that the commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade and the commanders of the brigade units participating in the exercise have introduced to me.

"I believe that it is precisely these kinds of exercises in which the battalions operate together, carrying out combined arms operations, that make us stronger. Because at the end of the day, what matters is not how strong each unit is, but how strong the synergy of their joint activities is," Maj. Gen. Mathiasen continued.

Commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade Col. Vahur Karus provided the visiting commander, along with the CSM of NATO Headquarters Multinational Division North, an overview of the objectives of the exercise, which involves over 2,000 EDF members, progress accomplished so far and looking ahead.

1st Infantry Brigade will be at the Adazi training area until the end of the week.

The exercise's main goal is to train personnel in defense activities and in counterattack activity in cooperation with the Scouts Battalion and other sub-units of the brigade.

The NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup based at Tapa and consisting of British and, depending on rotation, Danish, Belgian and French personnel, is nominally under 1st Infantry Brigade's command structure.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!