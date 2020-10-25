news

Defense Forces practices territorial defense command

Sunday will see the end of Defense Forces training exercise Decisive Lancer that has seen units practice territorial defense command and cooperation with civilian structures.

Head of the exercise Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel said that territorial defense districts make up one part of the Defense Forces command structure as crises develop or escalate. Sirel added that territorial districts can ensure awareness all over Estonia and help civilian and military structures.

Territorial district commands had planned for various tasks in the earlier stage of the exercise. Over the weekend, the exercise headquarters gave them different situations to solve and run their units in.

"This exercise sees us practice command structure, how to manage our territorial defense units in wartime. The exercise has gone very well for the northern territorial defense district. We have achieved good battle rhythm and are capable of performing tasks," said Col. Kalev Koidumäe, head of Territorial Defense District North.

The exercise also involved various civilian and military structures to practice crisis and wartime command and cooperation. "The exercise gives us highly valuable experience in terms of how well we can manage the situation both on the general level and regarding aspects units are responsible for and how to respond based on the situation, while all of it is happening in cooperation with partners from civilian structures," Maj. Gen. Sirel said.

The Decisive Lancer 2020 exercise began in the first half of October and culminated in the command point exercise on October 23-25. Territorial defense district headquarters are the main trainees in such an exercise for the first time.

The exercise saw a total of 300 participants from the Defense Forces, Defense League and civilian structures.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

