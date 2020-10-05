EDF conscripts play role of enemy on exercise with Latvian NATO eFP

Almost 400 conscripts attending the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) junior NCO basic training course at Estonia's 1st Infantry Brigade performed the role of "enemy" during the Silver Arrow 2020 exercise at the Ādaži training ground in Latvia last week, to put the skills of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup in Latvia to the test.

Altogether nearly 3,000 uniformed personnel took part in the training exercise, including almost 400 attendees of the junior NCO basic training course from the Kalev and air defense battalions of the EDF 1st Infantry Brigade.

"We acted as an integrated force within the composition of Latvia's 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion, to play out situations in the role of the enemy," Kalev Battaltion commander Maj. Ain Tiidrus said according, to spokespeople from EDF headquarters in Tallinn.

He said that the soldiers who only entered service in July had managed very well in their role.

"It was a good feeling being in charge of a unit like this - the assessment of the commanders, both of the Latvians and of the Latvian eFP, of the work of our conscripts was very good. I believe that the experience that the future junior sergeants (nooremseersant) gained during the exercise - foremost the planning of various operations and command of a squad in a tactical situation - enabled them to develop and will help them perform their duties as a commander in the future," Tiidrus said.

In January, attendees from the junior NCO basic training course are to assume command of the conscripts joining the 1st Infantry Brigade, mostly as part of the October call-up.

The NATO eFP in Latvia is Canadian-led, and features personnel from several other NATO nations in its makeup.

--

