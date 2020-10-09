EDF platoon completes fourth month of Kabul NATO service

An Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) infantry platoon has successfully completed its fourth month of service in Afghanistan, the EDF has announced.

The platoon, dubbed Estpla-25, is serving in NATO's Operation Resolute Support, also known as Resolute Support Mission, in Kabul, the capital.

"While the COVID-19 situation in Kabul has affected both the rhythm of the Estonian platoon's service and the tasks required of them, the last months have been quite eventful," said platoon commander Lt Reigo Kullamaa.

The platoon held a video link up at the beginning of the week with EDF commander Maj. Gen. Martin Herem, giving him an overview of life, organization and activity there, which includes conducting security tasks in the city's "Green Zone", mission-specific training and day-to-day support in the mission's base, as well as firing training and other drills.

Off-duty activities include a weight carrying competition which saw four EDF men carry 450 kg in three different positions.

Maj. Gen Brian Mennes of the U.S. army presented the team with their award.

The unit has another month-and-a-half to go in Kabul.

Resolute Support is a NATO-led training and advisory mission to Afghanistan aimed at advising and training Afghan security forces and other state institutions.

The EDF has served in NATO operations in Afghanistan since 2003, a year before Estonia joined the alliance, and in Operation Resolute Support since the beginning of 2015.

Other locations EDF infantry personnel are regularly deployed include the West African country of Mali.

