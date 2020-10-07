EDF company takes part in Denmark NATO exercise

The soldiers, from the mechanized Scouts Battalion, took part in the maneuvers, dubbed Exercise Brave Lion to prepare for their role as NATO advanced readiness unit next year.

The exercise also worked on international cooperation, with personnel from Lithuania also taking part, alongside the Danes and Estonians.

"This is a new NATO readiness initiative which keeps a number of NATO units on high alert, in order to be prepared to respond to a variety of threats wherever they may arise," Scouts Battalion commander Lt. Col. Eero Aija said.

Lt. Col. Aija added that his men had given a good account of themselves and that the exercise had proved valuable.

"We found that the exercise met the goals we set for our company — they were able to practice armored maneuvers a lot, work with infantry and armored vehicles, cooperate with our partners, the Danes, with whom we converse in the same tactical language. We understand each other very well, thanks in large part to the fact that we have an identical Danish company operating here in Tapa," Aija said.

Danish personnel regularly contribute to the British-led NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup based at Tapa, east of Tallinn.

NATO's advanced readiness unit is made up of various countries' militaries' weapons and forces.

A total of 150 Scouts Battalion personnel, along with some other EDF members, took part in Exercise Brave Lion.

--

