news

President: NATO depends on member states' mutual understanding ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
President Kersti Kaljulaid (left) and NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.
President Kersti Kaljulaid (left) and NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg. Source: Office of the President of Estonia.
news

The NATO alliance depends on the mutual understanding of all of its member states, President Kersti Kaljulaid said after meeting the alliance's Secretary General on Wednesday.

President Kaljulaid met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels Wednesday, where the pair discussed international security and the alliance's challenges over the next decade.

Kaljulaid stressed at the meeting that NATO's strength derives from the clout of its individual members, and expressed the wish that the alliance could understand each other's viewpoints and assessments.

Kaljulaid said: "For Estonians, NATO likely symbolises the noise emanating from Ämari air base and the soldiers serving at Tapa, along with their equipment. Both are important for Estonia and for the entire union. NATO is actually everywhere around us, 360 degrees. We must not lower our security ambition and for that to not happen, all member states must speak honestly about their problems, listen and try to understand each other's. Only then can we presume that the alliance's dangers on its northeastern flank will resonate with other allies."

"We have one NATO - the same organization exists in Mediterranean ports and at Ämari hangars alike," the president noted.

Escalating conflicts and instability in NATO member states' surrounding regions also came up: "We are worryingly monitoring the escalation of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and developments in Belarus. NATO's common and clear stance is that the people of Belarus should have the right to make their own path through free and honest elections," Kaljulaid said.

Following the meeting, the two also held a virtual two-way press conference - the first in NATO's history.

Kaljulaid is currently on a three-day working visit in the region and will meet Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Thursday, followed by a visit to Paris, France on Friday.

Kaljulaid also presented Jens Stoltenberg with the Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, which he had been awarded last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:09

Kohtla-Järve mayor goes to court seeking apology over alleged slander

12:43

Winning ideas for Tartu's participatory budget revealed

12:14

State budget party 'protection money' recipients announced late November

12:12

State-owned airline Nordica could face privatization

11:44

WRC Rally Italia Sardegna: Tänak running out of time to defend title

11:09

Foreign ministry: Support for Estonian firms abroad needs centralizing

10:41

President: NATO depends on member states' mutual understanding

10:41

Health Board: 45 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:19

Tallinn to present ideas for European Green Capital 2022 title bid

09:49

100,000 substandard respirators acquired through PPE procurement

09:23

Minister: COVID-19 lessons learned from spring being applied in autumn

08:52

Health board emergency medical chief supports cutting quarantine time

08:28

Video: National team ends goalless streak, not enough to beat Lithuania

07.10

Ratas does not support new coronavirus restrictions

07.10

Archbishop: Define marriage as man and woman to green-light partnership act

07.10

State to tighten sharing economy revenue reporting regulations

07.10

EDF company takes part in Denmark NATO exercise

07.10

Song festival grounds alleged arsonist taken into custody

07.10

Tallinn submits €53.4 million supplementary budget to city council

07.10

Tallinn to launch mask wearing campaign

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: