news

Estonia can be proud of its reserve army and conscription model ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kersti Kaljulaid at the Annual Baltic Confernce of Defence.
Kersti Kaljulaid at the Annual Baltic Confernce of Defence.
News

Estonia can be truly proud of the reserve army and conscription model of its defense forces, which ensure us a large, combat-ready and quickly assembling war-time army, President Kersti Kaljulaid said at the Annual Baltic Conference on Defence (ABCD) on Wednesday (September 30).

"As the supreme commander of national defense, I can really sleep quite peacefully at night because I know that when the time should come, then my order of mobilization will be fulfilled in a matter of hours. And that this order will send into combat not poorly trained and poorly armed cannon fodder, but combat-ready, fully manned, well-trained citizens whom the Estonian state has given the best chances of first survival and then success," the head of state said.

"Our well-functioning reserve army model could be in the security and defense community a similar trademark as our digital-ID, Skype or e-residency are in the digital community," Kaljulaid added.

According to the president, the Estonian reserve army allows combining quality with quantity in the infantry. "In the context of NATO Article 5 operation, it is not infantry units that we first need from our allies. But rather we need our allies to pitch in with capabilities and units that will always remain too expensive for us to develop ourselves," Kaljulaid said.

In her speech, the head of state also brought up the positive societal impact of conscription and reserve service. "It is probably why we have a relatively stable political and societal consensus on spending at least 2 percent of GDP on defense. And even more importantly -- conscription and the Kaitseliit (Defense League) volunteer corps have given the society tens of thousands of men and women who know how to defend Estonia. This is the thing that makes us strong and confident. And it is very difficult to attack and defeat a nation who is confident," Kaljulaid said.

The 14th Annual Baltic Conference on Defense (ABCD) organized by the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) focuses on the defense of Baltic countries, lessons learned from the pandemic and the role of reserve forces.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:49

Siim Kallas: Loan money does not last forever

18:23

Maive Rute steps down as Bank of Estonia deputy governor

18:18

Money to increase teachers' salaries not allocated in 2021 budget

17:53

Jaak Madison: Secret quotas of the new European migration pact

17:43

€1.8 billion allocated for healthcare spending in 2021 budget

17:36

Government supports holding of gastronomic competition Bocuse d'Or

17:10

SDE MP: State budget less extraordinary than today's situation might merit

17:08

Media professor: I see no problem with ERR online content

16:43

Ratas: Estonian defense expenses continue to be increased

16:42

Reinsalu: Politicians should keep out of any new MS Estonia investigation

16:18

Kaja Kallas: Government budget bill a mañana bill of perpetual borrowing

16:12

Swedish authorities considering MS Estonia investigation

15:45

Gallery: Nominees for landscape architecture annual awards revealed

15:44

Gallery: Prime minister hands state budget 2021 to Riigikogu

15:10

Several Jazzkaar foreign artists can not perform due to travel restrictions

14:39

Estonia can be proud of its reserve army and conscription model

14:14

Lack of specialists hinders renovation of old balconies in Tallinn

14:06

Coronavirus tests can now be booked online

13:49

Foreign minister: Estonia making no territorial claims on Russia

13:22

State allocates less funding than expected for tourism sector in budget

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: