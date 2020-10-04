Defense League Sibul 2020 exercise in Southeastern Estonia

Võru County hosts the Sibul 2020 (Onion 2020) Defense League exercise this weekend, with members of the volunteer defense organization practicing dispersed battle activities. COVID-19 measures mean that participants will spend the night in individual ground sheets as tents will not be used.

The woods around Orava, Võru County became the stage for the exercise and its 200 participants on Saturday.

Head of the Defense League Põlva district, Maj. Raivo Pehk said that instructor-appraisers attached to units have an important role to play as they provide immediate feedback to unit commanders that allows them to improve their performance for the next assignment.

Head of the Defense League's southern territorial defense district, Lt. Col. Kaido Tiitus explained that dispersed combat is the Defense League's mainstay. "Our numbers are not enough to be able to be strong everywhere. Rather, we need to pick the places where we want to hit the enemy and our placement reflects this," Tiitus said.

Defense League Põlva district's platoon commander, Junior Warrant Officer Rene Kintsiraud said that the ambush was performed to satisfaction. "The task they were given was performed, and I believe that what we expected from the squad leader was also sufficient," he said.

"There are three components to a successful ambush. You need to know where the enemy is coming from, open fire and get your men out safely – all three were performed," Kintsiraud added.

--

