President: Pandemic has shone light on unfairness in global society

President Kersti Kaljulaid
President Kersti Kaljulaid Source: ERR
President Kersti Kalulaid says that despite progress made by rights groups, deep-rooted inequalities concerning women, children and adolescents remain in society, exacerbated both by climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaljulaid is co-chair of the steering committee on one such group, Every Woman, Every Child (EWEC) and made her remarks during a presentation on the body's progress, which she said has in many ways been a success. 

However, the president said that not all this progress had percolated its way down to literally every woman or child, as per the organization's name, with humaintarian crises, conflicts, climiate change, the coroanvirus pandemic and other global diseases both continuing to be a barrier to progress towards equality, and bringing into sharp relief that very inequality.

"[the pandemic] is an unprecedented threat, which has already disrupted routine childhood vaccinations, kept children out of school, reduced access to sexual and reproductive services, increased rates of gender-based violence, and more," she said.

EWEC is a global movement which addresses the major health challenges facing women, children and adolescents around the world.

Its recent report covered 10 years of activity, during which time the EWEC said it contributed to falls in child and maternal mortality, child marriages, and the barring of girls from schools, Kaljulaid said via spokespersons.

Policy at national level and budgets, along with more global solidarity and cooperation were necessary to get out of the current rut, she added, with the use of new tech naturally being a part of this and carrying with them an in-built equalizing role.

Kaljulaid has been EWEC co-chair since 2019 and released its 10-year progress report Friday.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

