President appoints new ambassador to Finland

President Kersti Kaljulaid has appointed the director of the International Center for Defense Studies (ICDS) Sven Sakkov as Estonian Ambassador to Finland, based in Helsinki.

From 2008 to 2015, Sven Sakkov was the Undersecretary of Defense Policy of the Ministry of Defense. From August 2015 to September 2017, he was the Director of the NATO Cyber ​​Defense Cooperation Center. He has been the director of the ICDS since September 2017.

Sakkov was born on September 14, 1971 in Tartu. He graduated cum laude from the University of Tartu in 1995 with a degree in history. He holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Cambridge University.

He replaces Harri Tiido who has left the post of ambassador and the foreign service. He cited disagreement with the current government and especially statements made by EKRE politicians about the current Finnish government as the reason for his resignation.

