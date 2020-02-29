Kaljulaid to meet with Trump administration officials in Washington

President Kersti Kaljulaid is paying a working visit to the United States next week, in the framework of which she is scheduled for a series of high-level meetings, including with representatives of President Donald Trump's administration.

Kaljulaid's meetings in Washington will be focused on preparations for the Three Seas Initiative summit to take place in Estonia this summer, and her meetings in New York will be focused on issues related to the UN Security Council (UNSC), a spokesperson for the president told ERR on Friday.

The Estonian head of state will be in Washington from March 2-4. While in the U.S. capital, she will speak regarding digital and cyber issues at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference, meet with International Monetary Fund (IMF) director Kristalina Georgieva, and meet with representatives of the Trump administration — including Senior Adviser to the President Jared Kushner, U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, adviser Ivanka Trump, U.S. Attorney General William Barr, and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy Dan Brouillette.

Kaljulaid is also scheduled to meet with U.S. International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam Boehler as well as members of the U.S. House of Representatives. She will also participate in roundtables organized by the think tanks Atlantic Council and Heritage Foundation on the topic of the Three Seas Initiative summit.

Three Seas Initiative summit

The Three Seas Initiative summit, which is taking place in Estonia for the first time this summer, will bring heads of state, business leaders and top officials from Europe and the U.S. to Estonia. The goal of the Three Seas Initiative is to promote cooperation first and foremost in the development of energy, transport and digital sector infrastructure, the president's spokesperson said.

While the main focus of the Three Seas Initiative thus far has been on infrastructure and energy-related matters, the summit in Tallinn will focus explicitly on digitalization and smart connectivity.

To date, 12 EU countries along the Adriatic Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea have joined the Three Seas Initiative — Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. Significant partners of the initiative include the EU, the U.S. and the U.K.

"This will be a good opportunity ahead of the Tallinn summit and business forum to introduce our vision of this summer's event to the Trump administration as well as potential regional investors, but it will also be a good opportunity to introduce to potential investors Estonia's digital story and what our modern environment allows," Foreign Policy Adviser to the President Lauri Kuusing said.

During the following working visit to New York, Kaljulaid will participate in a meeting of the UN's Every Woman Every Child (EWEC) steering group, of which she has served as co-chair since 2018.

Also on her agenda is a meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed and a Three Seas-themed roundtable with local entrepreneurs.

The president is scheduled to return to Estonia next Saturday, March 7.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!