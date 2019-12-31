Paper: Estonian officials preparing for possible Putin, Trump visits

While neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor U.S. President Donald Trump have yet officially confirmed any plans to travel to Estonia, officials are already planning ahead for their possible visits in summer 2020, daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) and online news portal Delfi write.

Preparations for possible visits by the U.S. and Russian heads of state were confirmed to EPL and Delfi (link in Estonian) by several sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This October, President Kersti Kaljulaid invited Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Hungarian President Janos Ader and Russian President Vladimir Putin invitations to participate in the VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples in Tartu next June. Kaljulaid had already extended a verbal invitation to Putin to visit Estonia when they met in Moscow in April as well.

The 2020 Three Seas Initiative summit is scheduled to take place in Tallinn next June as well, and it is in connection with the summit that it is deemed possible that Trump may travel to Estonia. The U.S. has shown very serious interest in the Three Seas Initiative. "This is a priority project for them," EPL and Delfi were told. "The U.S. sees potential for a revitalization of relations with Europe in this, and Estonia has high expectations for this summit."

Neither Putin nor Trump has yet officially confirmed plans to travel to Estonia. "Anyone who states half a year in advance that Putin and Trump are definitely coming here is mistaken," one top official said.

