President of the Riigikogu discusses bilateral relations in Hungary

President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas is on an official visit to Hungary this week to promote bilateral relations and learn about the latest developments in the central-European country.

Põlluaas was invited by of his counterpart in the Hungarian parliament and will visit Budapest.

"Estonians and Hungarians are united by ethnic fraternity, and we both consider it important to keep the identity of Finno-Ugric peoples," Põlluaas said.

He added that next year the World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples would be held in Tartu and the President of Hungary had also been invited to attend.

Põlluaas emphasised that mutual reopening of embassies in Tallinn and Budapest a year ago was a sign of the good cooperation between the two countries.

On Wednesday, the President of the Riigikogu and the Estonian delegation will visit the Embassy of Estonia. Thursday, Põlluaas will meet with Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary László Kövér and Chairman of the Hungary-Estonia Friendship Group of the Hungarian Parliament Dr. Attila Tilki.

On Friday, the Estonian delegation will visit the Estonian Institute which promotes cooperation in culture and education, and will meet with President of Hungary János Áder Minister of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó.

The President of the Riigikogu is accompanied on the visit by Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Enn Eesmaa and member of the National Defence Committee of the Riigikogu Madis Milling.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!