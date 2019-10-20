Estonian minister greets Finnish, Hungarian colleagues on Finno-Ugric Day

Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) sent greetings to his Finnish and Hungarian counterparts on Saturday on the occasion of Finno-Ugric Day, which celebrates the cultures and languages of the Finno-Ugric peoples.

This year's Finno-Ugric Day was dedicated in Estonia to the International Year of Languages proclaimed by the UN. Concerts celebrating the holiday were and are being held in Tartu and Tallinn on Saturday and Sunday.

In a message sent to Finnish Minister of Science and Culture Hanna Kosonen and Hungarian Minister of Human Resources Miklos Kasler, Lukas said that Finno-Ugric Day has served as a symbol of cooperation between Estonia, Finland and Hungary for 90 years already.

"Most Finno-Ugric languages are endangered or even in decline," Lukas said. "Therefore it is very important that Finno-Ugric Day emphasizes the importance of these unique languages and cultures to remind everyone that protecting and preserving such languages is all of our collective responsibility."

The minister also invited his Finnish and Hungarian colleagues to the 8th World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples to take place in Estonia next year. The world congress, titled "Cultural Landscapes — Language and Mind," will take place at the Estonia National Museum (ERM) in Tartu on June 17-19, 2020.

Celebrated on the third Saturday of October, Finno-Ugric Day helps highlight the culture and languages of the Finno-Ugric peoples, and several cultural events are held across Estonia in celebration. The holiday dates back to 1931, and was revived in 1988. Since 2011, Finno-Ugric Day has been a national holiday in Estonia.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!