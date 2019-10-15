ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kaljulaid invites Vladimir Putin to Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
President Kersti Kaljulaid met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Source: Kremlin.ru
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid on Tuesday sent an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples in Tartu this summer, the President's Office said.

The Estonian president also sent invitations to Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, and Hungarian President Janos Aderto on Tuesday.

Kaljulaid first discussed the topic with Putin when she met him in Moscow earlier this year, but it was not known if a formal invitation had been issued for him to visit Estonia.

It is thought to be unlikely that the Russian president will attend.

The congress will take place at the Estonian National Museum from June 17-19, 2020. It will tackle the impact of climate change on nations, cultural innovation, and language preservation.

The president said the congress provides a good opportunity to discuss the preservation of the cultural heritage of Finno-Ugric peoples in a changing world.

"This will enable us to continue constructive discussions, which will hopefully contribute to the mutual understanding of our countries, deepen our good neighborly relations, co-operation in the Baltic Sea region and on the world stage," said Kaljulaid. 

Since 1992, the congresses have been held in Russia, Hungary, Finland and Estonia, alternately every four years. Representatives from Estonia, Finland, and Hungary have always been present since 2000.

Russian presidents have also previously attended the event. Former president Dmitri Medvedev attended the 2008 congress in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

vladimir putinkersti kaljulaid


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:24

What the papers say: Pensions, stranded farmers, no pet cemetery for Tartu

17:58

Extraordinary €7 pension hike bill passes first reading in Riigikogu

17:21

Fingerprint and face recognition database postponed

16:44

Estonia ranks 17th in EU for gender equality

16:10

Kaljulaid invites Vladimir Putin to Estonia

15:37

KOKO Architects design wins competition for Tallinn's Central Market

15:18

Luminor opens direct USD correspondent account with Citi

14:56

Rail Baltic Estonia CEO resigns, to leave position next month

14:22

Estonia's first KFC to open in Tallinn next Thursday

13:49

M.V.Wool to halt production for two days to sterilize plant

13:14

VKG considering establishing solar power plant in Narva

12:51

Tallinn Cycling Strategy to cost €195 million

12:10

Over 800 reservists summoned for snap exercise Okas 2019

11:55

Wind turbine construction continues at Aidu after Sõnajalgs' legal win

11:23

Seeder: Feels like Bank of Estonia has formed new party

10:54

Changes to basic school exams to be discussed in public hearing

10:01

Estonian IPU delegation condemns Turkey's actions in Syria

09:36

Weapons amnesty launches after 10-year hiatus

08:50

Reinsalu: European unity on Ukraine is vital

14.10

Raul Rebane: Heroes are made heroic by behavior, not achievements

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: