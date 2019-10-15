Kaljulaid invites Vladimir Putin to Estonia

President Kersti Kaljulaid on Tuesday sent an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the VIII World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples in Tartu this summer, the President's Office said.

The Estonian president also sent invitations to Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, and Hungarian President Janos Aderto on Tuesday.

Kaljulaid first discussed the topic with Putin when she met him in Moscow earlier this year, but it was not known if a formal invitation had been issued for him to visit Estonia.

It is thought to be unlikely that the Russian president will attend.

The congress will take place at the Estonian National Museum from June 17-19, 2020. It will tackle the impact of climate change on nations, cultural innovation, and language preservation.

The president said the congress provides a good opportunity to discuss the preservation of the cultural heritage of Finno-Ugric peoples in a changing world.

"This will enable us to continue constructive discussions, which will hopefully contribute to the mutual understanding of our countries, deepen our good neighborly relations, co-operation in the Baltic Sea region and on the world stage," said Kaljulaid.

Since 1992, the congresses have been held in Russia, Hungary, Finland and Estonia, alternately every four years. Representatives from Estonia, Finland, and Hungary have always been present since 2000.

Russian presidents have also previously attended the event. Former president Dmitri Medvedev attended the 2008 congress in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!