Enhanced cooperation statement signed between USA and Estonia

Bilateral relations between the USA and Estonia will increase after Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu and USA Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed a joint statement on Tuesday.

While on a working visit to Washington, Reinsalu discussed international affairs, bilateral cooperation, and signed an agreement with Pompeo.

The statement agreed to enhanced cooperation between Estonia and the United States on transatlantic and regional security, cybersecurity, the Three Seas Initiative, and the protection of religious freedom.

"The main directions in Estonia's foreign policy include bolstering relations with the United States and reinforcing NATO as well as encouraging further cooperation between the European Union and the United States," Reinsalu said. "Considering the changing circumstances in the world, the unique transatlantic bond between the United States and Europe is the most solid support for ensuring our security and protecting our values."

In the joint statement, Estonia and the United States affirmed their commitment to NATO's collective defence and the need to further strengthen the Alliance.

The last meeting between the Foreign Minister of Estonia and the Secretary of State of the United States took place in 2016.

The joint statement can be read here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!