President Kaljulaid meets with Speaker Pelosi, talks security, defence

While on a working visit to the US, President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) late on Wednesday evening, with whom she discussed security and defence cooperation, the situation in Ukraine, hybrid threats as well as bilateral Estonian-US cooperation.

"There has been strong bipartisan support for Estonia, NATO and transatlantic relations in both houses of Congress," Ms Kaljulaid said at her meeting with Ms Pelosi according to a press release.

The Estonian president also thanked Ms Pelosi and the members of the US Congress for their supportive attitude toward Estonia and Europe alike, but also sanctions placed on Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine.

According to Ms Kaljulaid, this stance and the US' standing for similar values has been expressed in the US' increasing defence-related aid to Estonia, which will hopefully increase even further in the future.

"We cannot forget for a moment that the elimination of weak spots in our region's defence capabilities ultimately strengthens the security of Estonia, Europe and the US alike," she said.

In addition to Ms Pelosi, Ms Kaljulaid also met at the US Capitol with several other members of Congress, discussions with whom likewise centred primarily on security-related topics.

"The perceptions of Estonia and members of both houses of the US Congress regarding the challenges we face and their solutions are fairly similar," she said following the meetings.

Ms Kaljulaid is scheduled to return to Estonia on Friday evening.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Kersti Kaljulaid in Washington on Wednesday. 13 March 2019. Source: Office of the President