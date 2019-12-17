Kersti Kaljulaid: Baltic countries could be trailblazers in digital field

The Baltic states could serve as trailblazers in the digital field and clean energy in Europe, President Kersti Kaljulaid, said, while at a Baltic heads of state meeting in Riga on Tuesday, Baltic News Service reports.

"The Baltic states are bound by common values and infrastructure and we have a good opportunity to become the trailblazer in both the digital field and clean energy in Europe," Kaljulaid said, according to her office.

"The digital field, energy, security and climate neutrality are all connected. The Nordic-Baltic region has the potential to be one of the most digitally advanced regions in the world, but we need to combine our strengths for that. In addition, in order to achieve climate neutrality, it is important to work closely with the Baltic states and the Nordic countries so that all electricity markets share the same rules," the president added.

Fruitful meeting with my colleagues @valstsgriba and @GitanasNauseda. Congratulations to ???????? on your successful chairmanship of the Baltic Council of Ministers. ???????? will take over from here and we are proud to coordinate the Baltic as well as Nordic-Baltic cooperation in 2020 pic.twitter.com/N2Jd0YxJ6g — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) December 17, 2019

On the topic of European security, the president stressed that Estonia sees no reason to relax the sanctions imposed on Russia until the terms of the Minsk agreements have been fulfilled.

"At the same time, we support the European aspirations of our eastern partners and the further enlargement of the EU," she said.

The Estonian president joined Latvian President Egils Levits and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at the meeting held on Tuesday, and also discussed in greater detail developments in the realization of joint infrastructure projects, the security of the region, the future of the EU, the Eastern Partnership and the Three Seas Initiative. The latter holds its next summit in Tallinn in June 2020.

President Kaljulaid also visited the NATO Multinational Division North headquarters in Adazi and met with the base's commander Maj. Gen. Flemming Mathiasen, and members of the Estonian contingent led by Col. Aron Kalmus.

"The Baltic states are, from a military point of view, one united space for both allies and enemies, which makes close cooperation between Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia essential. The headquarters of NATO Multinational Division North is a good example of how we can work together to ensure our security," President Kaljulaid said while in Adazi.

The Adazi headquarters were established last year in cooperation with Denmark. The main task of the headquarters is to lead military operations in Latvia and Estonia in times of crisis and war. The Estonian head of state is also set to inspect the Adazi military base of the Latvian armed forces, according to BNS.

Estonia is taking over the chair of the Baltic Council of Ministers from Latvia.

