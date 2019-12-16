ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kaljulaid apologizes to Finnish president for Helme's comments ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Archive photograph of President Kersti Kaljulaid and President of Finland Sauli Niinistö.
Archive photograph of President Kersti Kaljulaid and President of Finland Sauli Niinistö. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid apologized for comments made by the Estonian Minister of the Interior about the new Finnish prime minister in a telephone call to the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö on Monday.

"President Kaljulaid asked President Niinistö to issue an apology to the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin and to the Government [on her behalf]," a statement said on the website of the Finnish President. The telephone call was suggested by Kaljulaid.

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman and Minister of the Interior Mart Helme verbally attacked Finland's new government on Sunday, calling them "reds" that are trying to destroy the country. He also personally criticized Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin, who took office on December 10 questioning how someone who had once worked as a cashier could become prime minister.

Helme later explained that he had been expressing an opinion regarding Finland's new government based on his personal as well as his party's positions. He confirmed that cooperation and ties of friendship between Estonia and Finland would continue.

In a social media post, which did not reference Helme's comments but was posted after the incident was reported by the media, Marin said: "I'm extremely proud of Finland. Here the child of a poor family can educate themselves highly and reach many goals in life. A cashier can become Prime Minister, for instance. Finland would not survive without its workers. I highly value the work of every employee, professional and entrepreneur!"

Members of the opposition parties, Reform and the Social Democrats, have called for Prime Minister Jüri Ratas to dismiss Helme from his position in the government, threatening to call a vote of no confidence in the EKRE chairman if he does not.  

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

sauli niinistömart helmekersti kaljulaidsanna marin
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
14:02

Paper: Preference for brand name drugs increases Estonia's medicine bill

13:46

Toomas Sildam: Once again we have to apologize for Mart Helme's words

13:21

Police send black Christmas cards to those with multiple traffic violations

13:04

Utility and energy company owner tops this year's dividend rankings

12:58

Interior minister to ERR journalist: 'It is you who are offending Finland'

12:49

Ice cream producers sometimes get caught out by supermarket requirements

12:38

Mobile ID service in Estonia disrupted - now back online Updated

12:31

Gallery: Nationwide Christmas peace declared in Jõgeva

12:19

Kaljulaid apologizes to Finnish president for Helme's comments

12:03

Reform: If Ratas doesn't dismiss Helme, we'll launch no-confidence motion

11:43

Ukrainians outnumber Estonians in Finland's work-based immigration stats

11:27

ETV presenters herald festive season with traditional song

11:05

Paper: Helme gaffe not needed at Christmastime, says foreign minister Updated

10:13

Tallinn weighing up phasing out New Year's fireworks from 2021

09:42

Paper: Mart Helme intent on isolating Estonia, says SDE leader

09:16

Pharmacy reform threatens on-site medicine dispensing in smaller towns

08:39

Reform Party meeting to discuss next steps following Helme Finland remarks

08:11

Interior minister: I wasn't speaking for whole government

07:42

MEP: Interior minister Finland comments damaging insult

07:09

'Reds' trying to destroy Finland, says Estonian interior minister

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: