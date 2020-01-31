President, government's year-end meeting to be held Monday

A traditional year-end meeting between the president and members of the government canceled in December will be held on Monday, February 3.

"It is true that President Kersti Kaljulaid will meet with members of the government on Monday, February 3," Public Relations Adviser to the President Taavi Linnamäe told ERR on Friday.

A tradition started by former President Lennart Meri, the traditional festive meeting of ministers and the president was canceled late last year as a suitable time allegedly could not be found.

According to ERR's information, Kaljulaid offered the Government Office two possible times for visiting Kadriorg, but the latter did not respond confirming, due to which the meeting did not take place.

Linnamäe remained tight-lipped regarding the circumstances surrounding December's cancellation. "Yes, this event did not take place, but I don't consider it right to dissect this matter further before the public," he told ERR.

Responding to ERR, the Government Communication Unit stated that the government and the president were unfortunately unable to find a time suitable to both sides.

Members of the government visited Kadriorg upon Kaljulaid's request at the end of the previous two years.

Commentators have considered the real reason the meeting was canceled to be soured relations between the president and the government, as Kaljulaid has repeatedly criticized the actions of the government and certain ministers thereof in particular. Ministers of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) have likewise made critical comments regarding the president as well.

The year-end meeting between the president and government ministers is a tradition that dates back to Lennart Meri's time in office. It is not known to have ever been canceled altogether.

