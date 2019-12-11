ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Helme doesn't attend president's meetings with parliamentary party chairs ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

President Kersti Kaljulaid with Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Indrek Saar at Kadriorg on Tuesday. Dec. 10, 2019.
President Kersti Kaljulaid with Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Indrek Saar at Kadriorg on Tuesday. Dec. 10, 2019. Source: Kersti Kaljulaid/Facebook
President Kersti Kaljulaid met in turn with the chairpersons of Estonia's current parliamentary parties at Kadriorg on Tuesday to discuss various topical issues. The only party chairperson not to attend was Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman Mart Helme.

"At the end of the year, it is customary to take stock and discuss where we currently stand as well as where we are headed," Kaljulaid wrote on Facebook, adding that she had invited the chairpersons of all five of Estonia's current parliamentary parties to Kadriorg on Tuesday to meet with them.

"We discussed matters that are currently most topical in society — including about political culture more broadly, but also specific initiatives and plans in the Riigikogu's work plan, such as the pension reform and the future of the pharmacy reform," the head of state said. "What the role, responsibility and impact of parliament is in our state is, first and foremost, up to parliament itself. I wish you strength, courtesy and reason!"

Those to meet with Kaljulaid on her invitation included Prime Minister and Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas, Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas, Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Indrek Saar and Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidmart helme
