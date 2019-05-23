ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Foreign national attack bad, presidential attacks worse, says Martin Helme ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Martin Helme.
Martin Helme. Source: ERR
News

Finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE) has echoed comments made by his father, Mart Helme, interior minister and deputy prime minister, that a recent attack on a foreign national in Estonia was concerning, though added that of bigger concern was President Kersti Kaljulaid's incitement of hatred towards one particular political party.

Mart Helme, who is also leader of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), said that the attack, on Wednesday, where a Pakistan national was verbally attacked, was concerning, and that the security and safety of everyone in Estonia was paramount.

The victim of the attack filmed much of the incident on his phone and shared it on social media; the footage later appeared on online news portal Delfi.

"Go home, this is Estonia," the attacker screams in the video, taken in the Õismäe district of Tallinn, and also attempted to attack the victim, who appears to be getting into a car towards the end of the clip, physically. The victim stated on his video that the man was an EKRE supporter, which seemed to make the man more agitated.

The man was wearing a T-shirt bearing EKRE's logo, and appeared to make a nazi-style salute at the beginning of the footage. What, if anything, had transpired in the moments leading up to the footage has not been reported.

Martin Helme said he had spoken to his father about the incident, prior to Thursday's government sitting, and later also expressed concerns.

"We should have total zero tolerance [for xenophobia]; it should be absolutely unacceptable to insult someone on the street," he said, BNS reports.

"No matter whether it's a Pakistani, an Estonian, a Chinese or a German. It doesn't matter. There should be absolute zero tolerance," he continued, adding that the attacker was not and never has been a member of EKRE, something which the commercial register, which holds data on party membership, confirms, according to BNS.

Martin Helme also said that there was no more, or less, xenophobia in Estonia now, than had been the case earlier. He did however also excoriate the president, for inciting hatred and telling the foreign media that she "hates one Estonian governmental and parliamentary party," meaning EKRE, though he did not refer to the party by name.

"...I do have to admit that in recent months I've been sensing an awful lot of hatred toward our own people in Estonia," Martin Helme said. "The leader of this hate-mongering, this cheerleading here seems to be the president," Helme said, adding that this was a much bigger problem than "some totally random, babbling guy on the street."

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) are dealing with the case, Martin Helme said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekremart helmemartin helme


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
22.05

Estonians linked to armed gang busted in Lithuania

22.05

State budget strategy talks to continue Thursday

22.05

Ministry to deliberate selling Nordica

21.05

Estonia to get additional representation on two EU committees

21.05

Victim of fatal train collision identified as actor, journalist Jüri Aarma

21.05

Coop providing cash deposit service at hundreds of stores

21.05

Reform Party publishes text of Helme no-confidence motion

21.05

Central Kuressaare hit by power outage

Opinion
12:55

Estonia, US sign five-year road map for continued defense cooperation

11:57

State approves proposal to auction off Eesti Teed road maintenance company

10:42

Court leaves Pavel Gammer in custody

09:56

Actor Jüri Aarma on phone when fatally struck by train at Tallinn crossing

09:10

155,521 vote online in European Parliament elections

Business
20.05

Gallery: Government convenes in Vihula to discuss state budget strategy

20.05

April industrial producer price index up 1.6 percent on year

18.05

Money laundering shifting away from tax havens to US, UK shell structures

17.05

SEB Bank: Labor market impacted most by salary pressure, demographics

17.05

Eesti Päevaleht scraps Saturday edition

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
14:55

Foreign national attack bad, presidential attacks worse, says Martin Helme

13:41

Border construction project needs to be scaled back, says Martin Helme

12:55

Estonia, US sign five-year road map for continued defense cooperation

11:57

State approves proposal to auction off Eesti Teed road maintenance company

10:42

Court leaves Pavel Gammer in custody

09:56

Actor Jüri Aarma on phone when fatally struck by train at Tallinn crossing

09:10

155,521 vote online in European Parliament elections

22.05

Wordsmith to ERR News: Anti-bullying message needed from US to Estonia

22.05

Large scale World War Two explosives haul found in Saaremaa operation

22.05

Transaviabaltika keeping Saaremaa flight route for time being

22.05

Newspaper union changes name, composition, to reflect current realities

22.05

Eesti Raudtee pledges action on rail crossing safety following fatality

22.05

Research: Support for second pillar abolition slightly ahead of opposition

22.05

Estonia denies Russian ministry request to audit Tallinn Airport

22.05

Estonians linked to armed gang busted in Lithuania

22.05

Transferwise raises over €260 million in secondary funding round

22.05

Estonian journalist remembers Niki Lauda

22.05

State budget strategy talks to continue Thursday

22.05

Ministry to deliberate selling Nordica

21.05

Forecast: Coalition parties likely to feel effects of recent weeks

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: