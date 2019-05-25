ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Man attacks Pakistani national in Tallinn, gets 8 days behind bars

News
BNS
Harju County Courthouse.
Harju County Courthouse. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
An Estonian man who physically and verbally attacked a Pakistani national in Tallinn's Õismäe district on Wednesday has been handed an eight-day arrest sentence by a local court, the Baltic News Service writes.

The 43-year-old man was detained by police on Wednesday, and a misdemeanor proceeding was initiated against him for a breach of public order.

He was sentenced to eight days behind bars by the Harju County Court on Friday. A fine meted out to him following an earlier similar offense apparently didn't have the desired effect, hence the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) asked the court for a stricter decision this time.

The court's sentence is counted from the beginning of the man's arrest on Thursday evening, BNS wrote. Before the court, the man apparently pleaded guilty and "acknowledged that his conduct had been wrong."

The PPA's Erkko Piirimägi, in charge of the prevention and procedure service of the Ida-Harju police station, commented that every person in Estonia has the right to feel safe out on the street.

"As a society, we agree on common rules of behavior, and there is no place for insulting, intimidating or threatening another person in the public space, no matter the motive," Piirimägi said.

He also added that if someone feels that their life, health, or property is in danger, the most appropriate course of action is to turn to the police by immediately calling 112.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

crimeracism in estoniacrime in tallinn


