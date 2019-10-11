Pakistan national victim of racial abuse at PPA office

An alleged case of racial abuse took place in Tallinn on Tuesday, according to a recent report by commercial TV channel TV3.

The incident was filmed by Pakistan national Hammad S. Hassan, the target of the outburst, on his phone, at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) office on Tammsaare tee 47, a processing center for residence permits and other documentation, where Hassan was waiting in line.

After a couple of minutes of waiting, Hassan said a man sitting opposite him started a tirade, and in the recording can be heard to make racist and islamophobic comments, in English, such as " "f*ck you Allah", "you're a f*cking refugee", later referring to the victim as an "arab" and a "n*gger".

The culprit, who also objects to Hassan filming him, claiming that in the absence of a concrete threat, no offense had been committed, is also seen to make an obscene gesture, later taking up his screed again and appearing to spit on the victim, before leaving.

Hassan, who arrived in Estonia two years ago to study, according to TV3, said that noone intervened in the incident within the PPA office, adding he was unable to convey his concerns to a PPA official, and that the man later threatened him.

TV3 also showed the clip to interior minister Martin Helme (EKRE), who said he could not comment fully on the incident, though noted that the media loves such isolated incidents and he had not personally anywhere seen a single incident motivated by racism to date.

