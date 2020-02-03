ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Government and president meet for delayed end-of-year meeting

On Monday, members of the government and President Kersti Kaljulaid met in Kadriorg for a delayed end-of-year lunch. It is a tradition for the president and government ministers to meet in December.

Kaljulaid wrote on social media after the meeting: "A pleasant and constructive working lunch with the government. We talked about a lot of important issues, including Estonian education and sciences, but also the international situation and transatlantic cooperation. There is much to do with the financial framework of the European Union and the key Three Seas Summit in Tallinn this summer."

At the meeting, EKRE was represented only by Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller, as Minister of the Interior Mart Helme is currently on a visit to the US, Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk is in Hiiumaa, and IT Minister Kaimar Karu is on vacation. Minister of Finance Martin Helme was also engaged in other duties.

The Center Party was missing Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps, who is in Zagreb. Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg, from Isamaa, was also absent.

The traditional ceremonial gathering of ministers and the president at the end of the year, initiated by President Lennart Meri, was canceled in December because of an alleged lack of time.

** This article was updated at 5.10 p.m. to add a quote from President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Editor: Helen Wright

