Tartu's opposition believes new coalition agreement lacks vision

Coalition agreement in Tartu.
Coalition agreement in Tartu. Source: Lilian Lukka/Tartu LV
The new coalition agreement between Tartu City Council's Reform and Social Democratic parties lacks vision and what it does propose it not achievable, members of the opposition told ERR on Monday.

Chairman Kaspar Kokk of Isamaa in Tartu region told ERR: "A very large part of this is simply not possible within such a timeframe. It is not feasible. It seems that this coalition agreement has been concluded for the next twenty-five years." However, Kokk does not think the coalition agreement is ambitious. He added that many clauses in the treaty are preceded by the words encourage, continue, or analyze.

"While this preamble states that by 2030 Tartu should be a university city of European importance, I do not want to read this coalition agreement on how to get there," Kokk said.

Kokk also points out that the new coalition agreement no longer mentions Raadi Town Hall. "At least the subject of feasibility studies for the town hall could have been in the coalition agreement," he added.

An electoral alliance with two councilors Tartu Eest (For Tartu), which has pushed the idea of ​​the city hall, demanded the mayor's resignation on Monday.

Indrek Särg, leader of the Tartu City Council's EKRE faction, said the coalition agreement is immature and gives the impression the Reform Party and the Center Party's ruling alliance had been more active. Särg also finds several positive points in the agreement. For example, laying down the rules for city lobbying, giving the people an opportunity to comment on council drafts, or reorganizing the Statue of liberty for the freedom fighters.

"It's a coalition deal that doesn't have a very big vision, but it's kind of calm to deal with a number of smaller issues," Särg said.

Jaan Toots, the leader of the Tartu's Centre Party, said he and his party members will read the coalition agreement at 18.00 p.m. Estonian time on Thursday - when the Centre Party's Executive Board of the region convenes.

"Are we going to wait and see what the Centre Party region decides for itself? And the Centre Party itself must give a clear signal, first of all, whether their city council faction is united, and if they are united, who is a good leader among them," Toots said.  

The coalition between Center and Reform collapsed last month after months of infighting within the Center Party.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

reform partyekrecenter partykaspar kokkjaan tootsisamaaindrek särg
