Lemmit Kaplinski elected Tartu city council chair

The new Tartu coalition elected Social Democrat Party (SDE) member Lemmit Kaplinski as its new chairman on Thursday.

Kaplinski, set up by coalition councilmen from the Reform Party and SDE, merited the votes of 25 delegates.

Indrek Särg from the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) group put forward the candidacy of Peeter Laurson who got 17 votes.

Recent city council chairman Enn Eesmaa resigned after the coalition between the Reform Party and Center Party collapsed in the university city.

The Reform Party said on January 20 that it will end its coalition with Center over the latter's in-house troubles that lasted for months.

The new coalition agreement was signed between the Reform Party and SDE.

