New Tartu coalition agreement signed

Representatives of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Reform Party signed the new coalition agreement for the university city on Monday.

The agreement was signed by Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) and head of SDE in Tartu Heljo Pikhof. The social democrats' new Tartu deputy mayor candidates are Gea Kangilaski and Asko Tamme, with Lemmit Kaplinski set up as the next city council chairman.

Urmas Klaas and Heljo Pikhof singing the coalition treaty. Source: Madis Hindre/ERR

The Reform Party's Tartu office and Tartu city council faction decided to terminate their coalition with the Center Party in Estonia's second largest city and form a new coalition with SDE, giving as the reason protracted infighting at the Center Party.

The Reform Party has 20 seats in the Tartu city council and SDE eight. The Center Party has seven seats and Isamaa four. The city council also has two election coalitions with three and two seats respectively.

--

