ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reform-Center coalition collapses in Valga ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Valga Town Hall.
Valga Town Hall. Source: ERR
News

The Reform-Center coalition that had been in power in Valga Municipality since the 2017 local government elections has collapsed. Similarly to recent events in Tartu, the Reform Party launched talk for the formation of a new coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SDE), but also with councilmembers from Isamaa as well.

A spokesperson for Valga Municipality announced in a press release that the coalition's collapse was caused by the need, two years after the nationwide administrative reform, to review the municipality's management structure and update its management model, in connection with which the two parties in power could not come up with a solution suitable for both sides.

Reform has launched talks for the formation of a new coalition with the SDE and members of Isamaa.

"We will hold talks today so that we can reach a consensus regarding all circumstances related to the governance of the municipality," explained Valga Municipal Mayor Margus Lepik (Reform). "The coalition to be formed will be faced with several challenges, but I believe that we will be able to overcome them with the support of new partners."

"Valga Municipality's challenges have received an increasing amount of attention recently," said Meeli Tuubel, chairman of the Valga chapter of the SDE. "If one is critical, one must be prepared to take responsibility and do better as well."

Valga Municipal Council member Monika Rogenbaum (Isamaa) said that the current opposition's hard work has kept the municipal government informed of fields in need of improvement.

"The municipality needs less politics and more substantial decisions and the inclusion of various sides and experts," Rogenbaum said. "On that note, the opposition is also an expert. The municipal government must ensure proper administration with citizens and modern-day quality in the fulfillment of our functions."

The new coalition's goal is to improve the municipality's governance, implement open governance to a greater extent, and develop living both in town and in rural areas.

The exact makeup and leadership of the new coalition should become clear within the next few weeks.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform partycenter partyvalga
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:01

Bill making investing in startups easier passes first reading

17:41

Funding increased for first round of electric vehicle purchase measure

17:24

Historian: Russia worried its version of history coming second

17:03

Goal is to minimize impact following Tallinn hospital arrests, mayor says

16:42

Luik: Raudsaar solid choice as new Postimees editor-in-chief

16:14

Interior ministry wants to upgrade security cameras network

15:42

University of Tartu's new Delta Center opened Wednesday

15:34

Center Party MP denied highest level security clearance

15:07

Peeter Laurits: Devastation in the woods and humanities

14:38

Gallery: President Kersti Kaljulaid in Antarctica

14:09

Estonia's position on US Middle East peace plan to be issued by Thursday

13:50

Gallery: Protesters rally against government and pension reform

13:41

Trash pickup price increase to encourage more recycling, says ministry

13:08

Police detain Tallinn hospital doctors, board member on bribery suspicions

12:53

Study: Half of children not fully vaccinated when starting school

12:36

Commemorative coin issued marking Tartu Peace Treaty centennial

12:06

SEB Estonia's 2019 annual profit up by €37 million

11:45

New rules propose electric scooters be ridden in bike lanes

11:26

Reform-Center coalition collapses in Valga

11:11

Mart Raudsaar named new Postimees editor-in-chief

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: