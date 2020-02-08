ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Center Party ousted from Valga municipality ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Center Party.
Center Party. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Following a vote of no-confidence in council chair Külliki Siilak (Center) Friday, the Center Party is most likely no longer a partner in the municipal government of the South Estonian border town of Valga, as reported on ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Reform remains in office after its leader there, Margus Lepik, retained his seat, but it looks likely that the Reform-Center power bloc is over.

A new coalition lineup is yet to be decided, with negotiations between Reform, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) ongoing.

Center has the most seats in the Valga City Council, but not enough to govern alone.

"A new coalition has not been born today. It is just at planning stage – a plan to establish a coalition with three partners, but negotiations are under way though we have no final agreements," Kaupo Kutsar (SDE), Valga rural municipality councilor told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Kutser added that open government was important for the municipality, allowing the free discussion of significant issues.

Friday's activities also led to a change in the rules and a shrinking in the size of the rural municipality government, down to five, with two instead of four deputy governor.

Alar Nääme, chairman of the Center Party's Valga County branch, said that if the talks on the future power union failed, they would be ready to negotiate in any case: "Otherwise, we will really be in opposition."

According to ERR, difficulties in the Valga rural municipality point towards problems with integrating the town and its surrounding villages and settlements into one municipality, which all feel a stake in. This has also led to an increase in bureaucracy and managerial aspirations at council level, it is reported.

Valga lies right on the Latvian border; its twin town, Valka, is historically essentially the same town, separated when both countries first became independent and the border drawn up, over 100 years ago. Since Latvia and Estonian both joined the Schengen Area of free movement over 10 years ago, movement between the two towns is usually straightforward.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partycenter partyvalgavalga county
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:11

Elron fined close to €6,000 for 2019 delays and cancellations

14:48

Archbishop Viilma: Sauna gives me inspiration for sermons

14:02

Center Party ousted from Valga municipality

12:29

Five Estonian fencing stars competing in Barcelona this weekend

11:24

Isamaa wants Estonian language higher education boost at expense of English

10:26

Estonia beats Austria in Fed Cup, through to next stage

09:28

Mart Raudsaar: Linnamäe asked me to make Postimees best paper in Estonia

07.02

EDF chief talks Baltic defense plans at the Pentagon

07.02

Finance minister: President's pension bill rejection a political act

07.02

Isamaa leader: Pension bill won't change much despite president's rejection

07.02

Riigikogu committee chair: We knew pharmacy reform might cost state damages

07.02

President did not proclaim pension reform law Updated

07.02

Saaremaa fatal drink driving suspect arrested after hospital discharge

07.02

Audit office rules impermissible gambling tax funds for LGBT+ groups

07.02

Kiik on Linnamäe warning: Entrepreneurs are free to turn to court

07.02

Number of UK Estonian e-residents triples following Brexit

07.02

Authorities launching investigation into Russian fishing trawler sinking

07.02

President Kaljulaid will be abroad next week

07.02

Number of renewable energy producers in Estonia grew over 3 times last year

07.02

Ministry: Universities should consider immigration policy ahead of finances

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: