President of Estonia to honor 114 people with state decorations

President Kersti Kaljulaid will hand out 114 state decorations on the eve of the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Estonia. The recipients have been chosen as their dedication to their work and community has made life better in Estonia.
Recipients of Decorations 2020:
The Order of the National Coat of Arms, 3rd Class
Ardo Hillar Hansson - Former Governor of the Bank of Estonia
The Order of the White Star, 3rd Class
Martin Järveoja - rally driver
Siim Valmar Kiisler - President of the United Nations Environment Assembly 2018-2019
Enn Lust - chemist, academic, professor at the University of Tartu
Maarjo Mändmaa - welfare promoter, former civil servant
Lavly Perling - former Public Prosecutor
Kristjan Port - promoter of fair sports, health and sports researcher, professor at Tallinn University
Ott Tänak - rally driver
The Order of the White Star, 4th Class
Kaarel Aluoja - promoter of education and local life in Järva County
Andres Alver - architect, professor at the Estonian Academy of Arts
Ruth Annus - e-residency developer, public official
Lille-Astra Arraste - Keeper of the folk dance tradition
Kalle Elster - charity promoter, entrepreneur
Argo Ideon - journalist
Andrei Ivanov - writer
Ülle Juht - promoter of local life in Valga County
Heli Jürgenson - choir conductor
Vahur-Üllar Kersna - television journalist (ETV)
Paavo Kivine - sports journalist and publisher
Rainer Kivisäk - state official
Enn Kose - promoter of theater life in Viljandi County
Leev Kuum - economist
Kuldar Leis - promoter of entrepreneurship
Toomas Liiva - prosecutor
Hellar Lill - researcher of military history
Urmas Lips - marine scientist, professor at Tallinn University of Technology
Liivi Loide - judge
Peeter Perens - choir conductor, keeper of the song festival tradition
Jaanus Peri - entrepreneur, promoter of local life in Tartu County
Ülar Ploom - translator
Otto Richard Pukk - promoter of entrepreneurship
Enel Pungas - developer of population activities, public official
Anneli Rants - promoter of immersion
Triin Soone - Introduction to Children's Literature
Tanel Toom - director and screenwriter
Alfred Vassilkov - Entrepreneur
Juhan Viise - entrepreneur, promoter of local life in Lääne-Viru County
Ahto Vili - promoter of agriculture
The Order of the White Star, 5th Class
Lyubov Agapova - actress
Juhan Anupõld - promoter of youth sports
Ene Ehrenpreis - history researcher
Anneli Helmann - court interpreter
Els-Reet Himma - singer
Nikolai Järveoja - promoter of orienteering
Ene Järvik - choir conductor and music teacher
Peeter Jürgens - actor
Margus Konnula - writer and translator, keeper of the Võro culture
Ilma Krenstrem - teacher of the Estonian language in Abkhazia
Piret Kriivan - radio journalist (editor-in-chief of ERR's Vikerraadio), keeper of Estonian language and culture
Olga Kublitskaja - Keeper of the craft tradition
Jüri Kulasalu - promoter of cultural life in Tartu
Merike Kull - exercise hobbyist
Krista Kumberg - librarian, promoter of children's literature
Harry Kõrvits - actor and musician
Urve Landers - keeper of Estonian culture in France
Raili Lao - teacher, physiotherapist
Toomas Lasmann - voiceover artist
Asta-Virve Libek - breeder
Ruuda Lind - special educator
Rein Luning - keeper of Estonians in the United States
Marju Länik - singer
Reeli Misiniene - speech therapist
Karmo Männik - farmer
Kuno Männik - road engineer, promoter of road management
Tõnu Naissoo - composer and musician
Viive Noor - artist
Ago Pajur - historian
Marget Pähkel - finance specialist, public official
Ahto Raudoja - promoter of local life in Setomaa
Leon Reitsak - wrestling trainer
Harda Roosna - keeper of local press in Hiiumaa
Vadim Rõvlin - organizer of minority cooperation
Jorma Sarv - EV100 foreign program creator
Mihkel Smeljanski - actor and singer
Tatyana Šor - historian and historian
Kristiina Tambets - geneticist
Tarmo Tiisler - sports journalist (ETV)
Tanel Tuuleveski - alpine and polar traveler
Lehte Tuuling - promoter of pre-school and outdoor education
Jüri Vlassov - actor and singer
Jüri Voodla - promoter of folk sports
The Order of the White Star, Medal
Aare Arand - Arand
The Order of the Red Cross, 2nd Class
Ruth Kalda - promoter of family medicine, professor at the University of Tartu
Riin Kullaste - promoter of blood donation
The Order of the Red Cross, 3rd Class
Margo Klaos - promoter of comprehensive defense, rescue officer
Mare Lintrop - radiologist
Margo Orupõld - promoter of victim support for domestic violence, entrepreneur
Erika Saluveer - Psychiatrist
Piret Veerus - gynaecologist, crisis aid promoter
The Order of the Red Cross, 4th Class
Ülle Alanurm - family doctor, welfare promoter
Piret Aus - assistant for people with special needs, cultural organizer
Konstantin Borzenkov - blood donor
Kai Kimmel - pharmacist
Marina Sidorova - midwife, crisis aid organizer
Joseph Vaikma - blood donor
The Order of the Red Cross, 5th Class
Value Ausin - blood donor
Liivi Laos - promoter of spiritual help
Luive Merilai - promoter of soul aid
Gunnar Pae - blood donor
Aivo Poolak - blood donor
The Order of the Cross of the Eagle, 2nd Class
Indrek Sirel - Deputy Commander of the Defense Forces, Major General
The Order of the Cross of the Eagle, 4th Class
Aron Kalmus - active soldier, colonel
Valdo Kraam - Internal Security Service officer
Andres Ratassepp - Internal Security Service officer
The Order of the Cross of the Eagle, 5th Class
Igor Milovidov - police officer, police captain
Jaanus Peet - police officer, lieutenant
Ege Ülend - police officer, major
The Order of the Cross of the Eagle, Iron Cross
Enno Ottis - Defense League, Senior Sergeant
The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, 3rd Class
Nicholas Bryan Gurr - security cooperation promoter, United Kingdom
Normunds Mežviets - promoter of Estonian-Latvian cooperation
Christopher Painter - cybersecurity cooperation promoter, United States
The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, 4th Class
Lars-Eric Boreström - Estonian Honorary Consul in Gothenburg, Sweden
The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana, 5th Class
Frederic Guiraud - Estonian supporter in France
Monica Segesdi - translator, mediator of Estonian culture in Hungary
Editor: Helen Wright