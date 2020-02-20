ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Lavly Perling to advise Ukraine on rule of law

Lavly Perling.
Lavly Perling. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Former prosecutor general Lavly Perling will be leaving the Prosecutor's Office to advise Ukraine on rule of law reforms.

The Estonian Eastern Partnership Center and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) on February 20 signed a mutual understanding memorandum called "Support for Rule of Law Reforms in Ukraine – in the Areas of Police and Public Prosecution and Good Governance" (PRAVO Police).

Estonia will participate mainly through help and advice as part of the prosecution reform package to be coordinated by chief public prosecutor Lavly Perling.

"The management of the Ukrainian prosecution is making efforts to render society more honest and open through reforms. In cooperation with the Estonian Eastern Partnership Center, I am happy to place my knowledge, experience and energy at the disposal of my Ukrainian colleagues. I will be withdrawing from the work of the prosecution, while I will continue to care about the fate of my colleagues and the institution I have helped build over 20 years," Perling said.

The prosecution reforms package is part of the broader PRAVO Police project that includes 12 packages, is being funded by the European Union and carried out by UNOPS in coordination with the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM). Estonia has previously consulted the project in matters of information technology, helping to improve the corresponding skills of 45,000 Ukrainian police officers. Former Estonian justice and internal affairs minister Andres Anvelt has been contributing to the project as a senior strategic adviser to UNOPS for about a year.

Lavly Perling became prosecutor general in 2014. Her term ended in October of last year.

Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) initially wanted Perling to stay on as prosecutor general for a second term. Despite support from the Center Party, Center and Isamaa's coalition partner Conservative People's Party (EKRE) vetoed the move, causing Aeg to find a new candidate. Perling stayed on in acting capacity until February 2.

Andres Parmas was appointed prosecutor general of Estonia in January.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

