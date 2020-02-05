Parmas: Room for more competency in certain areas of the prosecution

Prosecutor General Andres Parmas told ETV's "Esimene stuudio" talk show that while there are no problems regarding the prosecution's independence, there are areas where things could be improved.

Host Andres Kuusk asked Parmas whether he would have to tackle the issue of the prosecution's independence.

"If what you're asking is whether there's something wrong with the independence of the prosecutor's office, I think not. The prosecution is operating based on the Constitution and laws and is protected in that sense. Prosecutors carry out criminal proceedings, file charges independently and are not under any instructions from politicians or anyone for that matter," Parmas assured.

Asked about the quality of the work pursued by the prosecution, the prosecutor general said that things can always be improved.

"There are things we have improved over the years and where we can be considered capable. While there are also areas where there's room for additional competency," Parmas found.

Talking about the Edgar Savisaar trial, Parmas said it has been a learning experience for the prosecution. "It was the first corruption case of this size in Estonia. Problems that arose during proceedings revealed our justice system's inability to address obstacles that might occur in the course of such colossal cases. And the lesson has been learned," Parmas said.

Kuusk also asked about the acquittal of former Tartu deputy mayor Artjom Suvorov and asked the prosecutor general's opinion on the public debate over whether the prosecutor's office should apologize to persons acquitted?

"Talking about this particular case, I do not think it is something the prosecution should apologize for. It is undoubtedly very fatiguing for a person and damaging to their reputation to be embroiled in an ongoing criminal investigation, when there are suspicions or charges against them. That said – the state needs to ascertain the truth and find a solution based on the law," Parmas commented.

He added that Suvorov's case was based on uncommon materials where universal judicial practice does not exist. "Staging a criminal offense as a method for building your case needed and still needs more clarification. Concerning the confines in which the state can provoke a person, so to speak, to commit a crime or demonstrate they've harbored ill intent," the prosecutor general said.

Parmas also repeated his previous positions that the prosecution had no reason to terminate the criminal case of Mary Kross over lack of public interest to prosecute, that traitor Herman Simm should not have been released from prison early and that tougher punishments for drunk drivers would not help solve the problem.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!