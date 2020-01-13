Parmas would not have classified Alaver's file

Incoming Prosecutor General Andres Parmas told ERR that he would not have released traitor Herman Simm early, would not have concluded Mary Kross' criminal proceedings based on lack of interest to prosecute nor classified the doping file of former cross-county ski coach Mati Alaver.

"I would not have made such a decision," Parmas told ERR when asked whether Simm deserved to be released early – a decision supported by the case prosecutor.

"Yes, pragmatically speaking, we could ask what sending Simm to prison for 12.5 years gained us. A conviction and the public shame that comes with it is enough to turn a person into a pariah in this case. However, his was a serious crime that posed a threat to our independence and survival as a free nation. A serious punishment is entirely fitting. And I believe that in certain situations, regarding truly nefarious deeds, we could demand people serve their time from beginning to end."

Commenting on the prosecution's decision to cut a deal with Mary Kross who lied about having been attacked by persons wearing EKRE symbols, Parmas said it was unfortunate.

"When a prosecutor or a judge no longer has a feel for what matters to society, where problems lie or cannot be bothered to understand where something is coming from – reasons for crimes committed – something is wrong."

Talking about the court's decision to classify Mati Alaver's doping file, Parmas said he would not have made such a decision.

"It is difficult for me to understand why this file should remain secret. I believe that the public needs access to administration of justice and its results as often as possible," the new prosecutor general said.

