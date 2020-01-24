ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Parmas: Perling's new position at prosecutor's office is still unknown ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Acting Prosecutor General Lavly Perling.
Acting Prosecutor General Lavly Perling. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Andres Parmas, who will soon take up the position of Attorney General, said it was not yet clear in which position in the prosecutor's office Lavly Perling, the former Attorney-General of the country, would continue.

Parmas told ERR on Friday Lavly Perling has an indefinite employment relationship with the prosecution service, not limited to his current role as deputy prosecutor general.

"It is too early to talk about any future specific job because I am not yet the Attorney General - I do not know where Lavly Perling's experience and knowledge are best utilized," he said.

Lavly Perling's position as Acting Attorney General will be completed on February 2. Parmas will take office on February 3 and will stay in the role for five years.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

lavly perlingandres parmas
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:26

Audit firms finds forests are sustainably run by state manager RMK

17:51

Allar Jõks: Chancellor of Justice bang on target

17:46

Parmas: Perling's new position at prosecutor's office is still unknown

17:21

Jaak Allik: No satire in Old Baskin's Theater anymore

16:55

SDE hopes to have coalition agreement for Tartu ready next week

16:39

Helme to meet Eesti Loto supervisory board over corruption allegations

16:14

Tallinn refuse disposal company hikes prices from March

15:50

Estonia to sell €2 million worth of renewable energy quotas to Malta

15:32

Wind farm developers not interested in helping pay for new radars

15:11

European Commission orders agricultural company to pay back €1.2 million

14:50

Marko Mihkelson: Why Stalinist history matters to Putin

14:31

Gallery: Kaljulaid meets penguins and polar scientists in Antarctica

14:12

Portal: New X Games regulations confusing, says Kelly Sildaru

13:42

Snus increasingly popular among schoolchildren

13:29

Jüri Ratas meeting Lithuanian counterpart in Kaunas

13:12

Ratas: Madise upholds the oath of office of the Chancellor of Justice

12:46

Survey: Estonians divided on security risk posed by government

12:44

Ott Tänak crashes out of season-opening Monte Carlo rally

12:13

Business as usual for pharmacies despite impending reforms

11:56

Kiik: Equality campaign will not cause government to collapse

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: