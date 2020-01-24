Parmas: Perling's new position at prosecutor's office is still unknown

Andres Parmas, who will soon take up the position of Attorney General, said it was not yet clear in which position in the prosecutor's office Lavly Perling, the former Attorney-General of the country, would continue.

Parmas told ERR on Friday Lavly Perling has an indefinite employment relationship with the prosecution service, not limited to his current role as deputy prosecutor general.

"It is too early to talk about any future specific job because I am not yet the Attorney General - I do not know where Lavly Perling's experience and knowledge are best utilized," he said.

Lavly Perling's position as Acting Attorney General will be completed on February 2. Parmas will take office on February 3 and will stay in the role for five years.

