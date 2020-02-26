Ukrainian parliament speaker visits Estonia

Chair the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, Dmytro Razumkov, is in Estonia Tuesday and Wednesday, on a two-day visit.

Razumkov arrived in Tallinn Tuesday and met President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg that afternoon.

On Wednesday, Razumkov is to meet his Riigikogu counterpart Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and members of the Estonia-Ukraine Parliamentary Group, according to a foreign ministry press release

He will also have meetings with Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), with the situation in eastern Ukraine, bilateral cooperation between the two nations, and Estonia's support measures aimed at the reform process in Ukraine likely to be on the table at all the meetings.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and the delegation accompanying him will also visit the e-Estonia Briefing Centre.

