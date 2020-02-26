ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ukrainian parliament speaker visits Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid with speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, in Kadriorg Tuesday afternoon
President Kersti Kaljulaid with speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, in Kadriorg Tuesday afternoon Source: Erik Peinar/Office of the Riigikogu
News

Chair the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, Dmytro Razumkov, is in Estonia Tuesday and Wednesday, on a two-day visit.

Razumkov arrived in Tallinn Tuesday and met President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg that afternoon.

On Wednesday, Razumkov is to meet his Riigikogu counterpart Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) and members of the Estonia-Ukraine Parliamentary Group, according to a foreign ministry press release

He will also have meetings with Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), with the situation in eastern Ukraine, bilateral cooperation between the two nations, and Estonia's support measures aimed at the reform process in Ukraine likely to be on the table at all the meetings.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and the delegation accompanying him will also visit the e-Estonia Briefing Centre.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidriigikoguhenn põlluaasestonian-ukrainian relations
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
08:42

Anett Kontaveit out of Dubai tournament

08:19

Ukrainian parliament speaker visits Estonia

25.02

Finance committee OKs pension reform bill and pushes for adoption

25.02

Health Board: Travelers from China, northern Italy should self-quarantine

25.02

Reinsalu hosts ambassadors to celebrate Independence Day

25.02

Estonian defense companies represented at Abu Dhabi trade fair

25.02

Media union wants 18+ signs on erotic and videos with adult themes

25.02

Opposition MPs hail Riigikogu vote down of EKRE pharmacy bill

25.02

Snow expected to fall in coming days

25.02

ICT cluster developing platform for automated business transactions

25.02

Miss Rapla County competition sees evening gown round shown on ETV

25.02

SEB Bank: Online purchases grow over 50 percent, 2017-2019

25.02

Ministry of Culture wants to change name of Old Town Theater

25.02

Mart Helme raises police chief monthly salary to €6,000

25.02

Masked defense unit participates in independence parade for first time

25.02

Storm damages trees and coastline in Pärnu County

25.02

EKRE's pharmacy reform bill rejected by Riigikogu

25.02

Winter swimmers celebrated Estonia's anniversary with mass bathing

25.02

EDF personnel in Mali celebrate Independence Day

25.02

Paper: Tramline could be built in Haapsalu

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: