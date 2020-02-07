Number of UK Estonian e-residents triples following Brexit

The number of Estonian e-residents from the United Kingdom has tripled since Brexit, according to Baltic News Service.

The current figure of U.K. citizens with e-residence stands at 3,100, BNS reports, three times what it was in March 29, 2017 when the U.K. government officially informed the European Council of its intention to leave the EU.

Those Britons who hold e-residence have between them set up around 500 businesses – one of the key selling points of e-residence.

E-Residency is a status provided by Estonia to people who are neither citizens nor residents, but want to run a company abroad using Estonian e-services and their own Estonian digital ID card.

Enterprise Estonia, a body which promotes Estonian business and tourism, says that Estonia's e-residency program provides one solution for those who wish to continue doing business in the EU without physically leaving the U.K.

Ott Vatter, manager of the e-residency program, said that it appears from a survey the program commissioned that a third of the small enterprises in the U.K. are scared of losing access to the European common market post-Brexit.

"More than a third of the British entrepreneurs surveyed said they were considering leaving the country or relocating their business," Vatter said. "The e-residency program will help British businesses and maintain their access to the European single market without them having to physically leave their home country," he added, according to BNS,

The program team recently launched a two-week ad campaign in the U.K. capital, which saw posters appearing on billboards at London Underground stations, as well as other locations.

The campaign has sparked international interest, Vatter says.

"In addition to raising awareness of the e-residency program, the campaign brings a lot of positive attention to the state of Estonia as a whole," Vatter said, adding there are approximately 40 companies operating in Estonia whose main income is linked to providing services to e-residents.

One instance of international interest came from LBC radio broadcaster James O'Brien, who tweeted about the ads thusly:

I suppose they could cast the advertising spend as a boost to British business.

Come to think of it, they probably will. https://t.co/uePNQyM5Md — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 4, 2020

The e-residency program was launched at the end of 2014 with the aim of offering foreign nationals secure access to the e-services of the Estonian state. Holders of the e-resident's digital ID-card can digitally sign documents and log onto portals and information systems which recognize the Estonian ID-card. E-residency does not confer on its holder citizenship, tax residency, a residence permit or a permit to enter Estonia or the EU.

Since the program's launch, over 65,000 e-residents have created more than 10,100 companies in Estonia, according to BNS. The program has generated over €35 million of direct revenue to the Estonian economy in five years of operation, it is reported, as well as other indirect economic benefits.

Estonian citizens and those holding current Estonian residents' permits already are not eligible to take e-residency.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!