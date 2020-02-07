ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Number of UK Estonian e-residents triples following Brexit ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
An Estonian e-residency poster at a London Underground station recently.
An Estonian e-residency poster at a London Underground station recently. Source: e-residency
News

The number of Estonian e-residents from the United Kingdom has tripled since Brexit, according to Baltic News Service.

The current figure of U.K. citizens with e-residence stands at 3,100, BNS reports, three times what it was in March 29, 2017 when the U.K. government officially informed the European Council of its intention to leave the EU.

Those Britons who hold e-residence have between them set up around 500 businesses – one of the key selling points of e-residence.

E-Residency is a status provided by Estonia to people who are neither citizens nor residents, but want to run a company abroad using Estonian e-services and their own Estonian digital ID card.

Enterprise Estonia, a body which promotes Estonian business and tourism, says that Estonia's e-residency program provides one solution for those who wish to continue doing business in the EU without physically leaving the U.K.

Ott Vatter, manager of the e-residency program, said that it appears from a survey the program commissioned that a third of the small enterprises in the U.K. are scared of losing access to the European common market post-Brexit.

"More than a third of the British entrepreneurs surveyed said they were considering leaving the country or relocating their business," Vatter said. "The e-residency program will help British businesses and maintain their access to the European single market without them having to physically leave their home country," he added, according to BNS,

The program team recently launched a two-week ad campaign in the U.K. capital, which saw posters appearing on billboards at London Underground stations, as well as other locations.

The campaign has sparked international interest, Vatter says.

"In addition to raising awareness of the e-residency program, the campaign brings a lot of positive attention to the state of Estonia as a whole," Vatter said, adding there are approximately 40 companies operating in Estonia whose main income is linked to providing services to e-residents.

One instance of international interest came from LBC radio broadcaster James O'Brien, who tweeted about the ads thusly:

The e-residency program was launched at the end of 2014 with the aim of offering foreign nationals secure access to the e-services of the Estonian state. Holders of the e-resident's digital ID-card can digitally sign documents and log onto portals and information systems which recognize the Estonian ID-card. E-residency does not confer on its holder citizenship, tax residency, a residence permit or a permit to enter Estonia or the EU.

Since the program's launch, over 65,000 e-residents have created more than 10,100 companies in Estonia, according to BNS. The program has generated over €35 million of direct revenue to the Estonian economy in five years of operation, it is reported, as well as other indirect economic benefits.

Estonian citizens and those holding current Estonian residents' permits already are not eligible to take e-residency.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

brexite-residencye-residentsestonia-uk relationsestonian e-residency
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:29

EDF chief talks Baltic defense plans at the Pentagon

18:02

Finance minister: President's pension bill rejection a political act

17:24

Isamaa leader: Pension bill won't change much despite president's rejection

16:37

Riigikogu committee chair: We knew pharmacy reform might cost state damages

16:27

President did not proclaim pension reform law Updated

15:59

Saaremaa fatal drink driving suspect arrested after hospital discharge

15:32

Audit office rules impermissible gambling tax funds for LGBT+ groups

15:06

Kiik on Linnamäe warning: Entrepreneurs are free to turn to court

14:44

Number of UK Estonian e-residents triples following Brexit

14:12

Authorities launching investigation into Russian fishing trawler sinking

13:34

President Kaljulaid will be abroad next week

13:11

Number of renewable energy producers in Estonia grew over 3 times last year

12:39

Ministry: Universities should consider immigration policy ahead of finances

12:06

Pharmacy magnate Linnamäe submits to pharmacy reform, seeks damages

11:39

EKRE pharma bill meets both opposition and interest from concerned parties

11:17

Baltic prime ministers to discuss Rail Baltic and EU budget

11:05

Seven rescued from stricken Russian fishing trawler Updated

11:04

Kelly Sildaru's win for Dew Tour team

10:52

Minister of Defence would not advise Kaljulaid to go to Moscow on May 9

10:34

Kersti Kaljulaid receives honorary doctorate for digitalization efforts

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: