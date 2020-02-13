ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government adopts negotiation position on EU-UK future relationship ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Estonian and U.K. flags.
Estonian and U.K. flags. Source: Urmas Reinsalu/Twitter
News

The government on Thursday adopted its positions on the mandate for launching negotiations on future relations between the European Union and the United Kingdon.

The mandate allows negotiations with the United Kingdom to start. Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu stressed that Estonia's positions were based on the existing positions of the Government of Estonia.

"In the future relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, we are looking for a cooperation that is as close, intense and ambitious as possible. In doing so, it is important to keep in mind the balance between rights and obligations, and creating equal conditions," Reinsalu said.

"It is in the interests of both the United Kingdom as well as the European Union to conclude an extensive free trade agreement that would cover services as well as digital trade, but also ensure equal conditions for an open and fair competition," Reinsalu said. "Our economic partnership should entail transport agreements and energy cooperation. Also, short-term visa-free travel should encourage the movement of people from the education, youth and academic fields."

The negotiations also cover the inclusion of the United Kingdom in the foreign policy, security and defence cooperation of the European Union. "The security partnership would include opportunities for mutual law enforcement and legal cooperation, including in the fight against money laundering," Reinsalu added. "In terms of foreign and security policy, we plan to have consultations and dialogues on various topics, such as sanctions policy, and including the United Kingdom in the operations and missions of the European Union."

The European Union plans to adopt the mandate for the negotiations of the future relationship between the EU and the UK on 25 February 2020. Adopting the mandate enables to launch negotiations with the United Kingdom.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

brexitunited kingdomeuropean union
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:46

Pealtnägija: Couple reunited after 50-year separation

16:32

Court cancels speeding ticket of man rushing home to wife in labor

16:13

Pharmacy reform draft bills to be discussed on Monday

15:59

Government adopts negotiation position on EU-UK future relationship

15:34

Haapsalu plans to attract family doctors with starting money

14:53

Study: Finns brought back 26 percent more alcohol from Estonia last year

14:20

Bioadditive requirement causes retailers to stockpile months' worth of fuel

13:11

Nine-year-old diabetic boy rescued from forest by his dogs

12:27

Tartu tram feasible with foreign support

12:00

Gallery: International Radio Day celebrated on Tallinn tram

11:44

Interior minister initiates special monitoring of Bolt operations

11:39

One person found dead in wooden house fire in Tallinn Updated

11:22

FlixBus to launch in Estonia in first half of 2020

10:57

Sales of electric cars expected to increase this year

10:28

Tallinn's trolleybuses to be replaced with electric buses and trams by 2035

09:53

Patarei Sea Fortress signed over to new owner

09:25

Party ratings: Support for Center declines, Estonia 200 at record high

08:41

Overview: Anniversary of the Republic of Estonia celebrations

08:21

Tallinn tram becomes radio broadcasting studio for one day only

12.02

Finance committee: Sharing economy workers must file income data

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: