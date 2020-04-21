More than 9,000 Estonians have applied to stay in UK after Brexit

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian and U.K. flags.
Estonian and U.K. flags. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

More than 9,000 Estonians have applied to stay in the United Kingdom after the country leaves the European Union, the latest figures from the Home Office show.

Figures released last week for the month of March show at least 9,300 Estonians have applied for the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) in total since March 2019. The EUSS gives successful applicants the right to live and work in the UK after the country leaves the EU at the end of the year. 

The figures are released every month and keep a running total of applications. However, they do not show how many applicants were rejected or successful by nationality. An application is not a registration, and the right to stay is not automatically granted unless supporting paperwork can be provided.

Residents from Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain and Portugal have submitted the most applications. 

In total, 3.4 million applications have been made from citizens of European Union or EEA member states and Switzerland, the Home Office said.

Below you can see data comparing Estonian applications to all applications from other countries and also compared to EU8 counties, the member states which joined the EU at the same time as Estonia in 2004. Estonian applications by month are also shown.

The above graph shows spikes in applications in October 2019 and January 2020, which was when the UK was initially supposed to leave the EU, and then when it formally did. The total number of applications to October stood at 5,300.

In total, 1,017,044 applications have been made from EU8 countries, data from the House of Commons shows. Of these, 655,680 were successful and have been granted settled status. Almost 200,000 more were granted pre-settled status.

The figures for every country from March 2019 to March 2020 can be viewed here.   

--

Editor: Helen Wright

brexitestoniaunited kingdomeuropean union
