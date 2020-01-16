ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian and Indian foreign ministers discuss UNSC and cyber cooperation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Foreign ministers Urmas Reinsal and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Foreign ministers Urmas Reinsal and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

The foreign ministers of Estonia and India discussed UN Security Council membership and cyber cooperation on Wednesday at a meeting in New Dehli.

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu and his Indian counterpart Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed Estonia's principles for its membership in the UN Security Council in 2021 and 2022, India's campaign for elected membership, and opportunities for even closer bilateral relations. 

Reinsalu said: "It makes no difference whether you are a small state or the world's largest democratic country, international law and common rules of the game are the foundation of global economy and social stability,"

He shared his impressions from Estonia's busy first weeks as an elected member of the UN Security Council and assured that Estonia was serious about its commitment to protect the rules-based order and alleviate human suffering. 

Reinsalu added that Estonia was looking forward to a chance to cooperate on these issues with India in the Security Council as early as next year. India is running for an elected membership in the UN Security Council for the 2021-2022 period.

The ministers also discussed reforming the UN. "The UN must move with the times and become more transparent. It is important for the selection of permanent members of the Security Council to reflect today's world," Reinsalu said, referring to India's ambition of becoming a permanent member of the Security Council in the future.  

The second half of the meeting focused on how to enhance economic cooperation. "The Estonian entrepreneurs exporting to India are varied and active. It is important to make sure our business diplomacy offers them the best help on such a large market," the foreign minister said. He added that Estonia was happy that, thanks to the e-residency programme, Indian entrepreneurs have started more than 450 companies in Estonia.

Digital and cyber issues were given particular attention. "The fact that a country with one of the largest number of internet and technology users in the world is interested in cooperating with Estonia on cybersecurity and e-governance is a great credit to Estonia and our entrepreneurs," Reinsalu said.

He expressed hope that the memorandums on cyber cooperation and e-governance and emerging digital technologies signed in August 2019 during the visit of the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu would provide new opportunities for both countries.

On the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi, Foreign Minister Reinsalu also met with his counterparts from India and Iran, as well as from Uzbekistan and the Maldives, and with the national security adviser of Afghanistan.  

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ministry of foreign affairsindiaurmas reinsalu
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:11

Kontaveit to face Astra Sharma in Australian Open first round

11:53

Bolt signs €50 million loan agreement with European Investment Bank

11:31

Tartu ski marathon still hanging in balance with a month to go

11:16

Government supports draft digital nomad visa bill

10:48

Paper: Expensive study can't grasp wage gap among high-income earners

10:31

Six new electric trains to arrive in 2024

10:09

Party ratings: Reform still most popular, but support falling

09:51

Kadri Simson: EU does not give Nord Stream 2 special treatment

09:32

Police suspect Elektrilevi board member of accepting bribe

08:39

Estonian and Indian foreign ministers discuss UNSC and cyber cooperation

15.01

Employers critical of interior minister's restrictions on foreign students

15.01

Andres Parmas: Punishment is always society's revenge

15.01

Policy department for migrant adaption to be set up by population minister

15.01

2019 saw record low for deaths caused by fire and drowning

15.01

Bank of Estonia estimates Estonians hold approximately 44 million kroons

15.01

Reinsalu and Iranian foreign minister discuss tensions in Middle East

15.01

Ratas and Reform argue over Appointment Committee politicization

15.01

Unions to table proposals for combating cash-in-hand wages

15.01

Tartu awards City Writer Laureate grant

15.01

More than 1,400 people caught entering Estonia illegally in 2019

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: