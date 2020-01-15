ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reinsalu and Iranian foreign minister discuss tensions in Middle East ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarifi and Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu.
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarifi and Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Minister of Foreign Affairs
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu discussed the urgent need to ease tensions in the Middle East with Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarifi in New Delhi, India on Wednesday.

Reinsalu expressed concern over Iran's destabilising steps in the region and called for refraining from such actions.

He said the increased tensions are a concern for the entire Middle East region and the world, and the solution must be a diplomatic one.

"We cannot allow any more civilian casualties. Downing the Ukrainian passenger plane is a tragedy that affects many nations and our thoughts are with the families of victims, "he said. "I call on Iran to fully cooperate to ensure an independent investigation of the crash."

Reinsalu said that as a member of the UN Security Council, Estonia would listen to all parties and help find a solution through various channels, however, he stressed that the United States had the right to protect its citizens and coalition partners. "I reiterated this point on Saturday in my phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo," he added.

Iran blamed "human error" for shooting down a Ukrainian domestic passenger plane shortly after take-off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport earlier this month.  

Tensions rose in the region between the U.S. and Iran after the U.S. killed a high ranking Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike. Iran fired missiles at a U.S. base several days later and on the same night shot down the plane killing more than 170 passengers.

The foreign minister also called on Iran to meet its obligations of refraining from obtaining a nuclear weapon and complete cooperation with states included in the nuclear agreement.

He asked his Iranian colleague for clarification on a recent news story claiming that the President of Iran said the European troops deployed in the Middle East may be in danger after the United Kingdom, France and Germany launched the dispute resolution mechanism of the Iran nuclear agreement.

Reinsalu is in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue conference, where he will give a keynote speech on Estonia's role in the UN Security Council in 2020 and 2021.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

urmas reinsaluiranraisina dialogue conference
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:17

Employers critical of interior minister's restrictions on foreign students

17:52

Andres Parmas: Punishment is always society's revenge

17:16

Policy department for migrant adaption to be set up by population minister

16:43

2019 saw record low for deaths caused by fire and drowning

16:14

Bank of Estonia estimates Estonians hold approximately 44 million kroons

15:45

Reinsalu and Iranian foreign minister discuss tensions in Middle East

15:19

Ratas and Reform argue over Appointment Committee politicization

14:52

Unions to table proposals for combating cash-in-hand wages

14:06

Tartu awards City Writer Laureate grant

13:35

More than 1,400 people caught entering Estonia illegally in 2019

13:10

Gallery: Arvo Pärt's children's songs translated into Braille

12:42

Tallinn against free public transport for nonresidents

12:22

Center Party expels Tartu deputy mayor

11:49

EU unveils €1 trillion plan to support Green Deal

11:24

Four defense force members serving in Iraq to return to Estonia

10:52

Study: Estonia has strong image within EU but may be weakened by government

10:28

Language institute worried about tasks being transferred to Language Board

10:02

PPA chief: Saaremaa crash was a crime, not an accident

09:41

Heated 'last mile' mini bus stations to open across Pärnu County in autumn

09:15

Lux Express requests funding help to introduce 'green' buses

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: