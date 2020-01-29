ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia's position on US Middle East peace plan to be issued by Thursday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
News

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), the fact that the United States has submitted a peace plan for the Middle East is a positive step, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will issue a more detailed position by Thursday.

"The U.S.' initiative is very laudable, and it has been awaited for quite some time already," Reinsalu told ERR. He refrained, however, from providing a more precise assessment of the details of the 180-page plan.

"It was published on the homepage of the White House late last night, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently working through it, and at this juncture, I'd avoid a detailed comment regarding it," the minister said. "But I find it important to stress that, first of all, this step is a positive and very important one. Estonia as a member of the UN Security Council sees its role in encouraging both sides of the peace process — Palestine, Israel and other countries in the region — to engage in political dialogue regarding the peace process."

He also indirectly criticized those who have already criticized the U.S. plan.

"To say prior to or immediately after the introduction of the plan that they are not prepared to come to the table and discuss things — that certainly isn't a positive development," Reinsalu said.

According to the Estonian minister, the peace plan will definitely also be discussed by EU foreign ministers in the near future. He also referred to High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Bordell having already welcomed the initiative.

"It is welcomed by Estonia as well," Reinsalu continued. "But as this set of questions is hidden in so many details of very different ideas included in the volume of a large book — such as the establishment of a Middle Eastern security cooperation program, and several other interesting initiatives for ensuring security in the region — then we will definitely compile reasoned positions, and I plan on presenting my initial position to the government this Thursday already. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on drawing it up today."

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a Middle Eastern peace plan on Tuesday that anticipates an independent Palestine, the capital of which would be located in East Jerusalem. Trump nonetheless stressed, however, that Jerusalem must remain an undivided city.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairsunited statesurmas reinsalumiddle east
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:01

Bill making investing in startups easier passes first reading

17:41

Funding increased for first round of electric vehicle purchase measure

17:24

Historian: Russia worried its version of history coming second

17:03

Goal is to minimize impact following Tallinn hospital arrests, mayor says

16:42

Luik: Raudsaar solid choice as new Postimees editor-in-chief

16:14

Interior ministry wants to upgrade security cameras network

15:42

University of Tartu's new Delta Center opened Wednesday

15:34

Center Party MP denied highest level security clearance

15:07

Peeter Laurits: Devastation in the woods and humanities

14:38

Gallery: President Kersti Kaljulaid in Antarctica

14:09

Estonia's position on US Middle East peace plan to be issued by Thursday

13:50

Gallery: Protesters rally against government and pension reform

13:41

Trash pickup price increase to encourage more recycling, says ministry

13:08

Police detain Tallinn hospital doctors, board member on bribery suspicions

12:53

Study: Half of children not fully vaccinated when starting school

12:36

Commemorative coin issued marking Tartu Peace Treaty centennial

12:06

SEB Estonia's 2019 annual profit up by €37 million

11:45

New rules propose electric scooters be ridden in bike lanes

11:26

Reform-Center coalition collapses in Valga

11:11

Mart Raudsaar named new Postimees editor-in-chief

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: