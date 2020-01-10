Foreign minister in Brussels for EU Iran, Libya meeting

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is attending an extraordinary meeting of the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Brussels on Friday, to discuss the situation in the Middle East following the recent U.S.-Iran standoff.

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell invited EU ministers to discuss the situation in connection with the U.S. drone strike last week which killed high-ranking Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and several others in Baghdad, Iraq, and Iran's subsequent retaliatory missile strikes on two bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq.

Iran

While media reports say U.S. President Donald Trump is declaring the situation de-escalated, this will in any case be on the table at Friday's meeting, along with developments in Libya, according to a ministry press release.

Estonia has condemned Iran's missile strikes against coalition bases in Iraq. Reinsalu, who was in New York on Thursday making his maiden speech after Estonia's accession to a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC) some signs of de-escalation; however, serious negotiations between parties are crucial for reducing tensions and avoiding nuclear proliferation.

"Estonia is closely following the events and further decisions on international operations in the region will be made with allies," Reinsalu said.

Libya

Commenting on the situation in Libya ahead of the meeting, the Reinsalu said that Estonia considers the military escalation there extremely regrettable.

"The Libyan crisis can only be resolved politically, and peace and stability in Libya is achievable through a political transition process that includes all parties," he said.

Estonia supports UN Secretary-General Special Representative in Libya Ghassan Salame in his efforts towards achieving a ceasefire, and continuing the political process in order to come to an agreement on holding parliamentary and presidential elections, it is reported.

