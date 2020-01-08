President Kersti Kaljulaid and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) offered their condolences to families and friends of the victims of Wednesday morning's Ukrainian International Airlines plane crash in Tehran, Iran.

"Sad news to wake up to. My thoughts are with the families and close ones of everyone on board Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752," the president wrote, via social media.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the Ukrainian International Airlines' passenger plane crash outside Tehran," Jüri Ratas wrote on his social media account.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims."

The plane, a Boeing 737 bound for Kyiv, crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport, carrying 167 passengers and nine crew. There were no survivors.

The exact cause of the crash and whether it was related to the current U.S.-Iran confrontation following the missile attack which killed General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq last week, and subsequent retaliatory Iranian missile attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq, is still not known.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also offered his condolences, and says the Ukraininan Embassy in Tehran is working towards establishing who was on the plane and the causes of the disaster.

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) also issued his condolences on the plane crash via his social media account Wednesday morning.

