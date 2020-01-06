Foreign ministry warns against traveling to Iraq and Iran

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning against traveling to Iraq and Afghanistan, and unless necessary, to Iran as tensions rise in the region following the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani by the US on Friday.

In addition, the ministry strongly advises against traveling to areas bordering Afghanistan, Syria, Pakistan, and Iraq.

In other countries in the region, the foreign ministry's current travel recommendations remain valid, but as tensions increase, people must be prepared for a sudden change in threat assessment.

Estonian citizens staying in Iran or Iraq should make themselves known to the ministry by sending an email to kons@mfa.ee or calling 637 7449.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also recommends checking the travel information on its website.

Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force foreign operations arm, was killed in a US drone attack in Baghdad, Iraq on Friday.

The strike also killed the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi, a network of mostly Shiite factions close to Iran and incorporated into the Baghdad government's security forces.

